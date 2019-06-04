Hurricanes ace McKendry, Gulliver Prep alums highlight area picks on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Miami pitcher Evan McKendry, shown here against FIU earlier this season, was the first UM player selected in the 2019 MLB Draft. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team had to wait until the ninth round, but their first player is finally off the board.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected right-handed pitcher Evan McKendry with the No. 278 overall pick in the ninth round on Tuesday.

McKendry, a Pembroke Pines native and the Hurricanes’ ace over the last two seasons, posted a career 3.96 ERA and an 18-10 record over his three year career. The 6-3, 200-pound righty struck out 250 batters over his career and walked 79 over 218 innings spanning 45 games (34 starts).

Gulliver Prep

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two Gulliver Prep alumni had their names called on Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Reds selected left-handed pitcher Evan Kravetz, who played collegiately at Rice, with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round while the St. Louis Cardinals took catcher Pedro Pages, who played at FAU, with the No. 185 overall pick in the sixth round.

Kravetz, 6-8 and 240 pounds, went 10-4 with a 3.54 ERA over his college career. He moved from a bullpen role to a spot in the weekend rotation for his senior year, starting 14 games and posting a 6-2 record with 108 strikeouts to just 32 walks in 80 2/3 innings.

Pages, a junior, has hit .295 over his college career with 14 home runs, 98 RBI and 85 runs scored.

FSU Seminoles

Four Florida State Seminoles, along with one signee, were drafted on Day 2.

The Washington Nationals took junior third baseman Drew Mendoza in the third round with the No. 94 overall pick. Outfielder/pitcher JC Flowers was taken No. 124 overall by Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round. Pitcher Drew Parrish went No. 229 overall to the Kansas City Royals in the eighth round; and shortstop Mike Salvatore was selected by the Seattle Mariners No. 276 overall in the ninth round.

The San Francisco Giants drafted FSU signee center fielder Grant McCray at No. 87 overall in third round

Florida Gators

After shortstop Brady McConnell went in the second round on Monday, two more Florida Gators were drafted on Tuesday.

Right-handed Pitcher Tyler Dyson is going to the Washington Nationals after being selected with the No. 153 overall pick in Round 5, while outfielder Wil Dalton was taken by the Boston Red Sox with pick No. 257 to close out the eighth round.

UF signee Matthew Allen, a starting pitcher from Samford Seminole High, went No. 89 overall to the New York Mets, while signee Brandon Sproat, another pitcher, was selected No. 205 overall in the seventh round by the Texas Rangers.

FIU Panthers

Third baseman Austin Shenton was the first FIU Panther off the board, with the Seattle Mariners selecting him No. 156 overall in the fifth round. Shenton, a junior who spent the last two years at FIU after transferring in from Bellevue College in Washington, hit .330 with seven home runs, 47 RBI and 33 runs scored this season. Over his two years at FIU, the 6-0, 195-pound junior posted a .337 average with 16 homers, 76 RBI and 82 runs scored in 107 games (105 starts)

FIU signee Erik Rivera, out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 121 overall pick.

Miami Dade CC

The Houston Astros selected Luis Guerrero, a sophomore outfielder, with the No. 256 overall pick at the back end of the eighth round.