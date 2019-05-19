ACC baseball tournament is set. Here’s when and who the Miami Hurricanes are playing

Chris McMahon discusses UM’s win In the regular-season finale The Miami Hurricanes played their final 2019 regular-season baseball game on Saturday at Mark Light Field. The Canes now head to the ACC Tournament in Durham, North Carolina to try to secure NCAA host status. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miami Hurricanes played their final 2019 regular-season baseball game on Saturday at Mark Light Field. The Canes now head to the ACC Tournament in Durham, North Carolina to try to secure NCAA host status.

The Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship schedule is set.

The No. 4 seed Miami Hurricanes, which finished the regular season Saturday 38-17 overall and 18-12 in the ACC, will open the ACC tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday against No. 9 seed Virginia (32-22, 14-16).

Also in UM’s “Pool D’’ bracket is No. 5 seed North Carolina (38-17, 17-13). The Canes meet UNC at 3 p.m. Friday.

Miami swept Virginia in a three-game series on the road in mid-April. UM lost two of three weekend games at then-No. 8 UNC in mid-March.

For the Canes, the ACC tourney schedule means they will not have a day to rest once they begin play. Other teams begin play Tuesday or Wednesday.

Each of the 12 tournament teams divided among four pools (three teams per pool) will play at least one game against the other competitors in their pool.

If the Canes should qualify for an ACC tourney semifinal, they would play at 1 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Pool A (No. 1 Lousiville, No. 8 Clemson or No. 12 Boston College).

The winners of Pool B — No. 2 seed Georgia Tech (38-16, 19-11), No. 7 seed Duke (30-24, 15-15) and No. 11 seed Notre Dame (24-28, 13-17) — and Pool C — No. 3 seed NC State (41-15, 18-12), No. 6 seed Florida State (35-20, 17-13) and No. 10 seed Wake Forest (30-25, 14-16) — will meet in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The ACC title game is at noon Sunday on ESPN2.