Miami Hurricanes baseball ends regular season. Will Canes be back at Mark Light Field?

University of Miami's JP Gates doubles in the second inning in UM's final regular-season game against ACC foe Duke at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

The first regular season of Gino DiMare’s head-coaching era ended Saturday at Mark Light Field.





But the Miami Hurricanes might be back to the Light before you know it.

Miami won its 10th weekend series of the season Saturday, defeating Duke 5-1 and buoying its hope of being named one of 16 regional host sites for the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament that begins around the nation May 31.

UM’s 38-17 record (18-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) is its best at the end of the regular season since going 43-10 in 2016, the last time the four-time national champion Canes went to the College World Series and last time they reached the NCAA tournament.

The Hurricanes will enter next week’s ACC tournament knowing they have an excellent shot of being named a regional host if they win at least one of their minimum two games in the ACC tourney. The host sites will be announced Sunday, May 26.

Saturday’s victory marked the Canes’ 10th series win of the season — with four series losses. UM was swept once, by current No. 13 North Carolina State.

Duke fell to 30-24 and 15-15.

Miami was aided by two Duke errors and a walk (Jordan Lala), stolen base (Lala) and hit-by-pitch (Adrian Del Castillo) in scoring three runs in the first inning Saturday — all it would need. Raymond Gil’s single drove home Lala and JP Gates’ double drove home Gil.

UM was far from flawless Saturday, committing a season-high five errors. The Canes came into the Duke series ranked 212th of 299 Division I baseball teams in fielding percentage.

Right-handed starter Chris McMahon (3-2, 3.70) allowed only one hit and struck out six in earning the win.

The Hurricanes, ranked 14th by Baseball America, 18th by D1Baseball and 17th in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll, came into Saturday with the nation’s No. 15 RPI.





UM will likely play its first ACC tournament game on either Tuesday or Wednesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, with the semifinals on Saturday and the title game at noon Sunday. Each of the 12 teams divided among four pools will play at least one game against the other competitors in their pool.

