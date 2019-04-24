Is this Central DB ready to commit to Miami? ‘Hopefully ... we can make that happen’

Mike Rumph on importance on UM’s spring game UM cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph discusses on April 18 the importance of having the 2019 spring game in Orlando. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UM cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph discusses on April 18 the importance of having the 2019 spring game in Orlando.

Deidrick Stanley had his eye on the Miami Hurricanes long before his hometown school finally offered him a scholarship in February. Stanley grew up a fan of Miami and played alongside five Hurricane commits last season at Chaminade-Madonna, so as soon as Miami extended its offer at a junior day event it became a top choice for the three-star athlete.

Almost three months later, Stanley still has the Hurricanes near the top of his list, as part of a top three with the Pittsburgh Panthers and Penn State Nittany Lions. While he won’t outright call Miami the leader, Stanley sounds like a prospect ready to commit.

“Hopefully we can come to an agreement on a commitment,” Stanley said Tuesday in Miami, “and we can make that happen.”

Stanley has been in contact wwith Mike Rumph since the cornerbacks coach made the initial offer. Now at Central, Stanley made a return trip to Coral Gables last month to watch one of the Hurricanes’ spring practices inside the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility. Even though he didn’t make it to any of Miami’s spring scrimmages, Stanley said he still hears from Rumph regularly and spoke with the assistant coach as recently as Monday.

So far, Rumph has been transparent with Stanley both about the rising senior’s potential role on the Hurricanes’ defense and his position on their recruiting board. Stanley said both topics were touched upon when the two talked Monday.

As for his potential role on defense, Stanley said most suitors envision a similar future for the prospect. Stanley is just 5-8, so he projects as a nickelback for most colleges, including Miami, although he’s versatile enough to play all over the secondary. At the Rockets’ second spring practice Tuesday, Stanley worked heavily at safety.

He’ll get to showcase his versatility throughout 2019 as he plays with a loaded group of Central defensive backs. Jalen Harrell, one of the Rockets’ four-star cornerbacks, orally committed to the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday. Henry Gray, their other four-star cornerback, has a long list of high-profile suitors, including the Ohio State Buckeyes. Stanley, who primarily played cornerback and strong safety for the Lions in 2018, should get to play plenty of nickel for Central.

“All of us are going to move around,” said Stanley, whom the 247Sports.com composite rankings peg as the No. 36 athlete in the Class of 2020. “Me, Henry and Jalen can play corner, inside and safety, so I feel like we can move around. We’ll be a very versatile secondary.”

As for his position among Miami’s board, Stanley is part of a crowded group of prospects the Hurricanes are courting. Some of Miami’s top targets — like five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo and four-star cornerback Ethan Pouncey — are from outside South Florida and haven’t visited campus.

With only four-star cornerback Jaiden Francois and three-star cornerback Daran Branch committed at the position, the Hurricanes could go in plenty of different directions at corner. The outlook should take on a clearer picture throughout the summer.

“I just spoke to Mike Rumph last night, talking and stuff. I was speaking with him, going over recruiting-wise and how he felt he could use me,” Stanley said. “The relationship is pretty good and we’re building.”

Stanley’s recruitment is still taking off, so he hasn’t visited many other schools, even some of the others he considers his top choices. The local defensive back hopes he’ll be able to get up to Pittsburgh and Penn State for the first time in the summer, and get a better look at the other two schools contacting him most.

No matter what happens, though, Miami will stay in the picture.

“It’s not necessarily my top choice,” Stanley said, “but it’s Miami and I’m from Miami, so it’s always going to be in the mix.”