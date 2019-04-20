Miami Central senior cornerback commits to Florida State

Florida State Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart shouts instructions in the 2nd half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. AP

Jalen Harrell plans to make the trip to Tallahassee to play his college football career.

The Miami Central senior cornerback made his verbal commitment to Florida State University on Saturday, according to 247Sports. Verbal commitments are non-binding until a student-athlete signs a national letter of intent.

“It had a family atmosphere. You just get that feeling. I just felt comfortable,” Harrell told Noles247.com. “Like I said, I know [Telly] Lockette is going to look out for me. It’s a college town.”

Harrell, a 6-2, 180-pound defensive back, is ranked as the No. 21 cornerback and No. 40 overall player in Florida regardless of position, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. He is the first South Florida player and ninth overall verbal commitment in FSU’s 2020 recruiting class, which currently ranks 11th overall and fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Harrell holds 15 offers, including Clemson, Miami, Kentucky, Louisville and UCF, among others.