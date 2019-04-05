University of Miami

Manny Diaz threw first pitch at UM-FSU, but Shaq, Pinckney and McCloud pulled off caper

UM unveils first turnover chain of 2019

UM LB Michael Pinckney picks off coach Manny Diaz’s first pitch for Canes-FSU baseball game to earn first turnover chain of 2019. By
University of Miami football coach Manny Diaz carved out time the night before the Hurricanes’ first spring scrimmage to visit Mark Light Field and throw out the first pitch for the opening game Friday of the big series against Florida State.

And his senor linebacker carved out time to embarrass their coach.

In a made-for-UM-baseball caper, the three Hurricanes’ vaunted linebackers who surprised many by returning for their senior seasons—Shaquille Quarterman, Michael Pinckney and Zach McCloud—scammed their coach by pulling off the first Miami interception of 2019.

Pinckney suddenly ran out onto the field, picked off Diaz’s fastball and earned the bejeweled Ibis turnover chain, which was hiding in Shaq’s Canes’ book bag.

It was all in good fun, and group photos were taken afterward.

“Manny Diaz error,’’ Pinckney said. “He didn’t celebrate with us. He didn’t turn up! He was supposed to turn up with us.’’

Pinckney was especially proud that it was his second interception against the Seminoles. He got a key one last year in UM’s 28-27 victory.

Said McCloud: “That was the one where he rolled and didn’t run it into the end zone.”

“I got tripped!” Pinckney said.

“He’s supposed to be an athlete,’’ McCloud said. “Athletes don’t trip. They make it into the end zone.’’

Said Diaz of Friday’s play: “He didn’t roll on the ground afterward. I’m actually not used to seeing that. “

Shaq’s reaction: “Manny’s got the best arm I’ve seen. But we’ve got the best defense.’’

Saturday’s football scrimmage is closed to the public. But Game No. 2 against FSU begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.

