Grand slam highlights Miami Hurricanes’ rout over Florida State Seminoles

University of Miami sophomore Alex Toral came into Friday’s opening game against Atlantic Coast Conference nemesis Florida State tied for the league lead in home runs, with 12.

Then, with bases loaded and one mighty swing, the 6-1, 220-pound lefty sent an 0-2 pitch by Drew Parrish over the Mark Light Field center field fence to become the ACC home run king — at least for the night — and lead Miami to an 11-0 rout over the Seminoles.

It was UM’s first shutout over FSU since April 26, 2015.

Toral’s first career grand slam drove home Adrian Del Castillo (single), Raymond Gil (single), MIchael Amditis (intentional walk) and of course, himself, to give the Hurricanes a 4-0 lead and pave the way for the victory.

The Canes (19-11, 6-7 ACC) scored six more in the seventh. The rally began with a 2-RBI single by Freddy Zamora. Freshman JP Gates also drove in two runs with his double to center. Gil, who entered the game with the second highest batting average (.386) in the ACC, added an RBI-single to bring his average at that point to .390.

UM right-handed ace Evan McKendry (5-1, 3.91 ERA) pitched an exceptional game, allowing no runs in seven innings and striking out nine.

FSU, whose coach, Mike Martin — the winningest coach in NCAA Division I history — is retiring after this season, fell to 18-11 and 5-8.

The series continues at 7 p.m. Saturday.

UM LB Michael Pinckney picks off coach Manny Diaz’s first pitch for Canes-FSU baseball game to earn first turnover chain of 2019.

Susan Miller Degnan

