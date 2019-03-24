Miami Hurricanes add under-the-radar, in-state offensive tackle to 2020 recruiting class

Offensive line is always one of the biggest needs for the Miami Hurricanes on the recruiting trail and Miami added its first one to its Class of 2020 on Sunday.

Antonio Smith, an unranked tackle from Ocala Vanguard, orally committed to the Hurricanes after spending the day in Coral Gables.

Smith, who only held two other offers heading into the day, picked up an offer from offensive line coach Butch Barry and Miami at a junior day event on campus. Smith tweeted news of his offer and commitment simultaneously with a short message.

“I’m happy and truly blessed to receive an offer from the U and committed to the University of Miami,” Smith wrote, “it’s all bout the U.”

I’m happy and truly blessed to receive an offer from the U and committed to the University of Miami it’s all bout the U @CoachField @edwinfarmer1974 @Coach_MannyDiaz @ButchBarry #TNM @MiamiHurricanes pic.twitter.com/CUUrUuVNax — tony smith (@antoniosmith74) March 24, 2019

Smith is unranked by the major recruiting services at this point, and holds only additional offers from the Colorado State Rams and Troy Trojans, but he started at right tackle for a perennial in-state powerhouse as a junior. The 6-foot-3, 272-pound offensive lineman helped Vanguard win 13 games in 2018 and reach the Class 6A-Region 2 championship.

Most importantly, Smith’s commitment is a starting point for a critical position of need in the 2020 recruiting cycle. The Hurricanes didn’t land a single blue-chip offensive lineman in the Class of 2019 and all three of their commitments came late in the cycle after priority targets didn’t pan out. Although Smith lacks elite size for a left tackle, he’s the sort of versatile prospect every class needs.

Smith is also the first prospect to commit to Barry since he took over as Miami’s offensive line coach in January. Sunday was as much about expanding the board at offensive line for Barry as it was for actually adding new prospects to the class. The Hurricanes also extended an offer Sunday to three-star Cardinal Gibbons tackle Gerald Mincey, who is currently committed to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Smith wasn’t the only prospect to commit to Miami’s 2020 class Sunday. The Hurricanes also landed a pledge from four-star South Dade safety Keshawn Washington earlier in the day. Washington’s pledge lifted Miami up to No. 2 in the 247Sports.com composite class rankings. The Hurricanes now have 12 total commitments, 11 of whom are from Florida.