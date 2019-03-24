Another South Dade defensive back recruit commits back to Miami Hurricanes at junior day

When Manny Diaz briefly left the Miami Hurricanes to become the coach of the Temple Owls, Keshawn Washington was part of a rash of Miami commits — and one of two from South Dade — to reopen his recruitment.
On Sunday, Washington jumped back into the Hurricanes’ Class of 2020, orally committing to Miami while on an unofficial visit for a junior day in Coral Gables.
Washington announced his recommitment with a brief message on Twitter.
“I Decided To Recommit Back To The Crib...It Feel Good To Be Back Home,” Washington wrote after visiting campus for the second time in three days.
A four-star safety in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Washington follows fellow Buccaneers defensive back Jaiden Francois, who also decommitted when Diaz left, in rejoining the Hurricanes’ class with Diaz now the coach. Francois, a four-star cornerback, orally committed in February.
Washington, who also visited Friday, is another intriguing, versatile defensive piece in a class which also includes three-star athlete Ladarius Tennison and three-star cornerback Daran Branch, who orally committed to Miami on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 177-pound defensive back lined up all over the field for the Buccaneers on defense last season both as a traditional safety and as more of an outside linebacker. For the Hurricanes, he could stick in the secondary or more closer to the line of scrimmage as a striker.
Washington’s long list of additional offers also includes the Florida State Seminoles, Syracuse Orange, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Oregon Ducks and UCF Knights. Washington, however, didn’t take any other visits in 2019 before making his decision.
The junior’s commitment lifts Miami’s recruiting class to No. 2 in the country behind only the Alabama Crimson Tide. Washington is the 11th commitment overall and ninth four-star prospect. He’s also the fifth pledge from Miami-Dade County, joining Francois, four-star running back Don Chaney Jr., four-star wide receiver Marcus Fleming and four-star defensive end Samuel Anaele. The Hurricanes also have one commitment from Broward County with four-star defensive tackle Willie Moise and one from Palm Beach County with four-star wide receiver Bryan Robinson.
