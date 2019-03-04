The Miami Hurricanes are making this key recruiting-related hire for football staff

The Miami Hurricanes are hiring a new director of player personnel to replace Matt Doherty, who was relieved of his duties after National Signing Day.
The Miami Herald confirmed through a source that Andy Vaughn, 37, the Arizona Wildcats’ senior director of recruiting and high school relations, will be that man.
The news was first reported Monday by 247Sports.
According to a source, offensive quality control analyst David Cooney has accepted the job as UM’s director of recruiting, with defensive quality control analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke also expected to have a role on Diaz’s revamped recruiting staff.
Before arriving at Arizona in late June, Vaughn was the director of football and recruiting operations for Nebraska. He also served as director of player personnel and director of football and recruiting operations at Nevada, as well as previously serving as the coordinator of player personnel at Middle Tennessee State.
Vaughn played tight end at North Greenville University in Tigerville, South Carolina, and earned a degree in sports management and business administration there in 2003. He earned his master’s degree in physical education and sports administration from Florida State University in 2005.
Vaughn is extremely organized and analytics intensive, according to a story about him in the Arizona Daily Star, which cited that Arizona “has a subscription to ARMS, a computer program that stores and organizes data on prospects, reports from coaches and other essential bits of information. Everyone on the coaching staff and the recruiting team can access it, and it updates in real time. It will cost $115,000 over three years,’’ the article said, adding that Vaughn indicated it was well worth it.
