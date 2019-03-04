Hurricanes’ 210-lb CB Michael Jackson runs speedy 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

He was the University of Miami’s biggest cornerback.
On Monday, Michael Jackson also proved he’s fast.
Jackson, measured at 6-1 and weighing 210 pounds, ran a 4.45 official 40-yard dash Monday at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jackson’s 40 was tied for the seventh fastest among all combine cornerbacks and so far, the best among the two Hurricanes who have run the 40 there. Running back Travis Homer last week ran a 4.48 at the Combine.
Other Combine corners who ran a 4.45 Monday: David Long of Michigan and Kris Boyd of Texas.
Jamel Dean of Auburn was lightning fast, leading all corners at 4.30.
Jackson did 13 bench-press reps of 225 pounds, tied for seventh best with Jordan Brown of South Dakota State. At least on television, he looked strong Monday in his on-field drills.
He was measured with 9 3/4-inch hands and 32 1/2-inch arms.
Jackson was one of six Hurricanes invited to the Combine, which also included Homer and UM defensive end Joe Jackson, defensive tackle Gerald Willis, and safeties Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine.
Johnson and Redwine still have to run their 40s Monday afternoon.
Jackson, who had 42 tackles (3 1/2 for losses), 2 1/2 sacks and six pass breakups in 2018, was recently projected by Mel Kiper Jr., as a “Day 3 pick.’’
Last week, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Jackson was “a solid player’’ that he projected being drafted in the “fifth-, sixth-round range.’’
The NFL Draft is April 25-27 in Nashville.
