Miami likely to open spring practice March 18-23, with spring game possibly in Orlando

It’s the heart of winter, but spring football is already on the minds of University of Miami football folks.

Miami Hurricanes athletic director Blake James told the Miami Herald on Wednesday that spring football practice this year will likely begin “after spring break some time the week of March 18 to 23.’’

James also confirmed that the spring game is “targeted for April 20th.” He said “the site has not been finalized, as Hard Rock Stadium is hosting the Rolling Stones [concert] that day,’’ but that Camping World Stadium could be the spring game site “if Orlando is selected’’ as an alternative site to Hard Rock Stadium. Orlando was first mentioned Wednesday, per a Sun Sentinel report.

James did not disclose the other spring game alternatives. Per source, Marlins park has not been approached. South Florida high school venues could be options, as UM in the past has held spring scrimmages or games in places like as Boca Raton High and Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach. Lockhart Stadium is not an option because it is in disrepair.

Camping World Stadium is also the venue for UM’s 2019 opening game against the Florida Gators on Aug. 31.





The Miami Open tennis tournament, which begins March 18 and runs through March 31, is now having its Stadium Court built on the Hard Rock Stadium football field, so obviously no football games can be played there then. The tournament’s Stadium Court will be deconstructed after the event.





Last year’s UM spring game was April 14 at Hard Rock Stadium. In 2017, the Canes ended spring with the Boca High scrimmage.

▪ The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that running back Travis Homer, safety Jaquan Johnson and offensive lineman Hayden Mahoney were recognized for excellence in the classroom with their selections to the All-ACC Academic Football Team.

Homer left UM early to prepare for the NFL Draft. Mahoney also left UM to transfer to Boston College. Johnson just completed his senior season and will be part of the 2019 draft.