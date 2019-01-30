Podcast: What’s left on the Miami Hurricanes’ pre-National Signing Day to-do list?

The one-week countdown to National Signing Day is underway. Next Wednesday, the Miami Hurricanes will finalize the last pieces of their Class of 2019, hoping to improve on a recruiting class currently unanimously ranked outside the top 30 nationally.
Signing Day will be different this year, though. Although it will effectively mark the end of high school recruiting for Miami, it won’t be the end of recruiting as a whole — not now with the Hurricanes fully leaning in to being “Portal U.” Miami can put the final touches on its roster construction for 2019 next Wednesday, then it can put on a few more final touches throughout the spring and summer.
The good news for the Hurricanes? There aren’t too many more pressing needs after Miami landed an oral commitment from Peyton Matocha on Saturday. Even though he’s just a three-star quarterback in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Matocha is the sort of bare-minimum developmental prospect a school needs in every recruiting class.
On the Eye on the U podcast this week, David Wilson and Hurricanes beat writer Susan Miller Degnan discuss what’s next for Miami after the Hurricanes filled one of their major remaining needs.
For starteres, it’s obvious Miami would like to add another defensive line starter with both Trevon Hill from the Virginia Tech Hokies and Jaelan Phillips from the UCLA Bruins in the picture. On the other side of the ball, could another offensive line addition be on the horizon? Two-time first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference offensive lineman Parker Braun has his name in the transfer portal and the Hurricanes are already being mentioned as a potential destination. Because of course they are — Miami truly is Portal U” and it could get coach Manny Diaz’s tenure in Coral Gables started off right in 2019.
