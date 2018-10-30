Angry Miami offensive coordinator Thomas Brown wants to weed out Canes not ‘on board’

University of Miami offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said Tuesday that players for the most part are dealing with adversity the way they should — they’re “pissed’’ and he’s “pissed” about the two-game losing streak and state of the offense and trying to change it.



But some others, Brown said, are not “on board.”

“I told our offense after we got done with practice today: ‘There should be two groups of guys on this team,’” Brown said. “’There should be the small group of guys that lead and the rest that follow.’

“And right now we have too many third-party guys who are not leaders and not following, and we’ve got to either get rid of those guys or get them on board to help this whole team.”

Brown was then asked, “If you’re not a leader and you’re not a follower, what are you?”

“You’re a cancer, is what you are. You’re a cancer, so it’s not a good thing, so that third category is not a good thing.”

Does he have many of those guys?

“Many of them? One is enough,’’ Brown said. “Cancer spreads... It takes over everything, so one is enough. I’m not trying to call out individual guys, but there are only two categories you fit in. You’re part of the guys who are leading this team or you’re part of the guys that are following this team to help this team be great. There’s no room for anybody else.”

When coach Mark Richt was told later during his news conference that Brown said there were guys who weren’t on board, Richt said,



“I don’t believe that. I think some guys are trying to get there, maybe trying to get there. They may not be mature enough to be there.”



How can coaches help them?

“You keep consistent. You keep banging away. You keep giving the same message. You don’t all of a sudden change everything, then everybody gets confused. There’s a standard to how we want things to get done. We just keep pushing toward that standard and when they figure it out, more guys on a consistent basis will get better.”

The Canes (5-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) meet Duke (5-3, 1-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Richt’s news conference ended with a reporter asking him how he thought everyone was handling the adversity.

“I don’t know how y’all are handling it, but I know the team is together. The staff is. Everybody else seems to be in a tizzy. We’re pretty solid in believing in ourselves and believing in what we do, and the guys are pushing toward the next game and the next victory.’’