One key Miami receiver returns and one tight end missing at media viewing of practice

The Miami Hurricanes had one talented pass-catcher back during media viewing of Tuesday’s practice in preparation for the Duke at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

They also had one talented player not on the practice field during the 15 minutes of media viewing.

Freshman wide receiver Brian Hightower, who has four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in the opener against LSU, was back after missing the past two games with an ankle/foot injury. He had been seen on campus in a boot, and coach Mark Richt said last week that he would not play against Boston College, but did not elaborate further.

Hightower did not appear to have his ankles taped and looked like a full participant, although he had a slight limp.

The player missing during our viewing: freshman tight end Will Mallory, the highly recruited 6-5, 230-pounder out of Jacksonville Providence School.

Mallory has played in all eight games and has caught one pass for a 2-yard touchdown.

I have no idea why he wasn’t there. As far as we know, he was not injured at Boston College. And he might have returned today after we left. We will hopefully find out later during Richt’s presser to advance Duke.

Also at practice Tuesday were starting tight end Brevin Jordan, starting wide receiver Jeff Thomas, starting safety Sheldrick Redwine and starting defensive end Joe Jackson.

At the BC game, Jordan sustained a thigh bruise, according to WQAM; Thomas sustained a bruised knee; Jackson had a hip pointer; and Redwine told us he had a shoulder stinger. But they all appeared to be full-go on Tuesday.

▪ The quarterback order Tuesday: Malik Rosier, N’Kosi Perry, Jarren Williams and Cade Weldon. Weldon has one more game he must miss because of a four-game suspension.

▪ The first-team offensive line in practice was, as in the past game, from left to right: tackle Tyree St. Louis, guard Jahair Jones, center Tyler Gauthier, guard Navaughn Donaldson and tackle DJ Scaife.

▪ Junior tight end Michael Irvin, recuperating from preseason knee surgery, was on the UM track runnig a few sprints on Tuesday. Not there yet after undergoing knee surgery more recently was sophomore tight end Brian Polendey, who was on a conditioning bike along with defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle surgery).