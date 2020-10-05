Legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for COVID-19, report says.

Legendary college football coach Bobby Bowden tested positive for COVID-19, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Bowden, who built Florida State into a national powerhouse, turns 91 on Nov. 8. He recently spent two weeks in a Tallahassee hospital with a “leg infection following the removal of cancer spots,” the Democrat reported.

The outlet reported Bowden said he did not have any symptoms such as fever, coughing or breathing issues.

“I don’t feel bad, yet,” Bowden said, according to the Democrat. “I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week. I just have to keep an eye out for [symptoms].”

FSU won two national titles, in 1993 and 1999, under Bowden, who compiled 377 wins in the NCAA’s official record book, and the Seminoles were a regular fixture in the national title picture as well as a bowl participant for most of Bowden’s tenure at the Tallahassee school.

The Democrat reported Bowden found out he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an illness that has caused a global pandemic in 2020, on Saturday.

The outlet also reported Bowden is quarantining at home, where his wife, daughter and grandson will get retested after being negative for COVID-19.