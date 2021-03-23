Andy Murray injures groin while in Miami, ‘really gutted’ to withdraw from Miami Open

Andy Murray, shown during the 2015 men’s final at Miami Open tennis tournament at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, accepted a wild card into the 2021 Miami Open. El Nuevo Herald

The Miami Open, already missing four of its biggest headliners, lost another one on Tuesday.

Andy Murray, the former world No. 1, told the Herald he was “gutted” to have to withdraw from the tournament after suffering a groin injury while in Miami. Murray is coming back from hip surgery and had been given a wild card into the event.

He arrived in Miami last Wednesday, trained at the Crandon Park Tennis Center twice on Thursday and Friday and was eager to play this week. Sometime Friday night, while sleeping, he developed pain in his groin and while it had subsided some by Tuesday, he said he was not able to play.

“I had no issues while training, felt fine, did some gym work Friday, no problem, and then I woke up about 3 in the morning, felt pain in the groin, not on the side I had my surgery, and when I got out of bed I struggled quite a bit to walk,” Murray said. “I have no idea what I did. It’s one of those freak things. Each day it has gotten progressively better, but it’s not enough. I have not practiced since Friday.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion had hip surgery two years ago. He skipped the tournament in Dubai two weeks ago because his wife gave birth to their fourth child last week.

Murray, who had a Brickell condo and spent many winters in Miami, last competed in the Miami Open in 2016. He won the tournament in 2009 and 2013 and reached the final in 2012 and 2015.

“I am really gutted,” he said. “This is a place I have done so much training over the years. It’s like my second home. Last time I played here was 2016 and so much has happened. In 2017 I had an elbow issues, last few years various issues with my hip. Last year, the day before I was supposed to travel here COVID stopped the tennis tour. Miami’s been a place that has given me a lot, but this just wasn’t meant to be.”

The Scot’s three Grand Slam titles were the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. He also won Olympic gold medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016. He rose to No. 1 in the world on November 7, 2016 and stayed there for 36 weeks.

Other top names that withdrew earlier were Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both injured, Novak Djokovic, who wanted to spend time with his family, and Serena Williams, who underwent oral surgery late last week.

The Miami Open women’s main draw begins Tuesday. The tournament, being held at Hard Rock Stadium, runs through April 4.