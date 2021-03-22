Scaled down Miami Open underway, 42-year-old Ivo Karlovic was among the winners

The scaled-down Miami Open tennis tournament got underway on a sun-splashed Monday at Hard Rock Stadium with 48 qualifying matches spread over 10 courts. Like everything else during the pandemic, it looked and felt different than normal.

For one thing, a giant tented COVID-19 vaccine site is across the parking lot from the tennis event. Attendance at the Miami Open is drastically reduced this year, so the spacious fan plazas looked practically empty. The spectators who did show up were required to wear masks and sit in socially distanced reserved seats.

Despite the limitations, fans enjoyed what tennis they could see and soaked in the scene from the food court, which consisted mainly of food trucks. Among the items on the menus: shrimp tacos, ceviche, BBQ Angus brisket, ahi tuna poke bowl, spinach and mushroom flatbread, and quinoa spring salad.

“So far, it’s very nice, the only thing is the restriction, whatever ticket you buy you’re only allowed to sit in that spot and no access to other courts at all, so that’s a bummer; but overall everybody does what they can do to keep it a safe event,” said Naomi Branker of Pembroke Pines, who along with her husband, Carlton, and children Noa and Christian has attended the past seven Miami Opens.

“Last year, we didn’t even have an event, so we’re thankful. Nothing to complain about. It’s a lovely facility and we’re happy to be here.”

In a normal year, Noa and Christian like to get an oversized tennis ball signed by their favorite players. This year, there are no autographs allowed, so they purchased a pre-signed ball from the gift shop.

Davie tennis fans Barbara and Bill Sclafani said they were having a lovely time with their friends Kay and Tony Libertella, who are visiting Davie for a few months from Long Island, New York.

“It’s wonderful, I think they did a beautiful job,” said Barbara Sclafani. “We had tickets for Grandstand, and had a great time.”

Although many of the players in the qualifying rounds are not well-known to the casual fan, there are always plenty of compelling story lines. Forty-two-year-old Ivo Karlovic was one of them. The 6-11 big-serving Croat, who has a home in South Florida, advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win over 32-year-old Tatsuma Ito of Japan. Earlier this year, Karlovic became the oldest ATP match winner since Jimmy Connors 26 years ago.

Meanwhile, on another court, 19-year-old San Diego native Brandon Nakashima rallied to defeat fellow American Christopher Eubanks 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4. Mackenzie McDonald, the top seed in the qualifying draw, advanced, as did Mitchell Krueger (USA), Thiago Seyboth Wild (Brazil), and Alejandro Tabilo (Chile).

On the women’s side, 35-year-old Belgian Kirsten Flipkens beat American teenager Whitney Osuigwe 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Others who advanced included Kristie Ahn (USA), Ocean Dodin (France), and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (Spain).

“Some people in the stands are better than no people,” said Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady, whose first match will be later this week. “Some tournaments have no fans, so it’s a different atmosphere playing in front of only just your coach and your opponent’s coach. There isn’t as much excitement or noise, so you stay focused on yourself. But being in Australia and playing in front of fans again, all of us realized it was something we missed. I’m looking forward to playing in front of the Miami fans.”

The tournament continues with the start of the women’s main draw on Tuesday and runs through April 4. Among the notable players: Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, world No. 1 and defending Miami Open champion Ash Barty, No. 2-ranked Daniil Medvedev, German star Alexander Zverev, and former No. 1 Andy Murray, who is coming back from hip surgery and entered as a wild card.