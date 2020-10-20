After postponing two games, Florida Gators football announces new COVID-19 tests

The University of Florida football team is reporting 25 new positive cases for COVID-19 this week, according to multiple reports.

This update is the first since the Gators announced the postponement of their game with LSU last week. UF also postponed their game with Missouri, which was originally scheduled for this week, to Oct. 31.

Florida last played Oct. 10, when the Gators lost 41-38 to Texas A&M. Following that road loss, UF coach Dan Mullen said he wanted 90,000 fans to show up to the Swamp for the following week’s home game against LSU.

That didn’t happen as testing results forced UF athletics director Scott Stricklin to announce the Gators football team activities were put on pause and the LSU game was postponed to Dec. 12.

Mullen announced Saturday he tested positive for COVID-19 on Twitter.

According to the UF’s announcement, here’s a look at the positive case data:

Since Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 4,440

Total Positives on Campus: 144

Total Tests for October: 1,699

Total Positives for October: 32

Since Football Student-Athletes Returned to Campus on May 26

Total Tests on Campus: 2,480

Total Positives on Campus: 62

Total Tests for October: 1,107

Total Positives for October: 31