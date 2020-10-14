Florida Gators football game against LSU postponed after multiple positive COVID tests

One day after pressing pause on the football team activities, University of Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin announced in a news conference the Gators upcoming home game against LSU was postponed.

The reason for halting team activities on Tuesday was due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests from players.

The school’s independent newspaper, The Alligator, reported 19 football players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has caused a global pandemic this year.

After additional reporting, @TheAlligator stands by its initial report of 19 positive tests on UF's football team.



Stricklin said the game was postponed to December 12 due to a significant number of positive cases. He also said that 21 players, which includes 18 on scholarship, have tested positive and the Gators would be left with less than 50 scholarship players in uniform for Saturday’s game when including those needing to be in quarantine through contact tracing.

Stricklin said the players have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

Head coach Dan Mullen asked for roughly 90,000 fans to pack the Swamp this Saturday following his team’s 41-38 loss at Texas A&M last Saturday.

Prior to Stricklin’s news conference Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Advocate reported the game was the second SEC game to get postponed. The other one was Missouri vs. Vanderbilt, which was postponed Monday.

A total of 14 FBS games have been canceled or postponed this year, the Advocate reported.