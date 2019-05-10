Gators announce another future home and home football series. Fans happy with the choice

In this file photo, Florida Gators running back Mark Thompson (24) dives into the end zone past Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Ben Niemann (44) and defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) for Florida’s first touchdown of the game during the Outback Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. TNS

After getting ripped on social media from multiple fan bases, including their own, for announcing a future football home-and-home series with Colorado this week, the Florida Gators announced another future series.

This time, UF fans cheered the future opponent via social media.

The Gators are scheduled to face the Texas Longhorns in 2030 and 2031. The two teams play Sept. 7, 2030, in Gainesville, and Sept. 6, 2031, in Austin.

Florida and Texas have played three times in football, with one tie and two Longhorn victories. They last played in 1940. Texas has won four national championships, the last coming in 2005 when Vince Young quarterbacked the Longhorns past USC in the Rose Bowl. They have also captured the Big 12 conference title three times since it was created in the mid-1990s.