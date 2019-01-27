Sports

Mayor Francis X. Suarez feeling ‘very Miami-ish’ after running at Miami Marathon

By David Wilson

January 27, 2019 01:10 PM

Francis X. Suarez, the mayor of Miami, ran his first half marathon Sunday at the Miami Marathon.
Francis X. Suarez, the mayor of Miami, ran his first half marathon Sunday at the Miami Marathon. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com
Francis X. Suarez, the mayor of Miami, ran his first half marathon Sunday at the Miami Marathon. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com

A year ago, Francis X. Suarez spent the lead up to the Fitbit Miami Marathon trying to pitch celebrities like Kevin Hart and Sean Combs to come run in his city. This year, the mayor spent the lead up training.

On Sunday, Suarez completed his first half marathon, rounding the course through Miami and Miami Beach to finish in 2 hours 11 minutes 57 seconds.

“I finished my first half marathon and it was wonderful to finish it in the City of Miami,” Suarez said after finishing the race. “I feel fantastic. I feel very Miami-ish.”

For most of the 13.1 miles, Suarez ran alongside Latin pop star Prince Royce, whom he called, “a good friend.”

Royce has some experience on the marathon circuit and ran the half marathon in 2:27:03. The New York native ran the New York City Marathon in 2017 and participated in the Miami Half Marathon last year. He said he just signed up for the 2019 race Saturday.

“I like Miami because you get to run by the water and the beaches,” Royce said. “There’s just beautiful people. I think running’s a beautiful thing.”

Sports Pass for $30 per year

Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30

#READLOCAL

The marathon attracted more than 20,000 runners to Miami-Dade County for a successful event in the city over which Suarez presides.

“We always deliver,” Suarez said. “It was perfect running weather. It was overcast, it was nice and cool, a breeze in your face. It was perfect Miami running weather.”

  Comments  