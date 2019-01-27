The 2019 Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon is underway

After a day’s worth of rain and more precipitation expected to close out the weekend, thousands of participants in the Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon nonetheless braved the elements and took off before sunrise Sunday in front of the AmericanAirlines Arena on Biscayne Boulevard.

The 26.2-mile full marathon and 13.1-mile half marathon, with a combined field of more than 20,000 registrants, are run together until the half marathoners return to the finish down the street at Flagler and Biscayne and the rest stay on the course until they return to the same finish.

Some runners likely skipped the race because of the forecast, but the ones who didn’t will be running for hours.

Conditions in the predawn darkness at the 6:10 a.m. start: 72 degrees and 91-percent humidity with winds from the southeast at 9 miles an hour, pools of rainwater scattered along Biscayne Boulevard and giant pits of slippery mud throughout Bayfront Park. Thousands of spectators still lined the start outside the arena and held up hand-written signs for their loved ones and favorite athletes, despite the likelihood of rain at any second.

The course heads to Miami Beach over the MacArthur Causeway, through South Beach along Ocean Drive, past the Miami Beach Convention Center, over the Venetian Causeway and back into Miami where the half marathon finishes and full marathon continues into the Brickell and Coconut Grove areas before ending near Bayfront Park.





The half-marathon winners are expected to cross the finish line a little over an hour after the start.

The marathon winners are expected to finish more than an hour later— at about 8:10 or later for the men and 8:30 or later for the women.

This story will be updated as the winners in both events cross the finish, and also after the event ends.