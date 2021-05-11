How hot is this new downtown Miami condo going to be? It even has its own art gallery

Rendering of art gallery at Aston Martin Residences

Everyone seems to want a piece of Miami’s red hot real estate scene.

Even artist Julian Lennon, whose works are currently a part of the emerging landscape at Aston Martin Residences, currently under construction in downtown Miami at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way.

The Aston Martin Residences Miami is creating a permanent art gallery on the 52nd floor of the luxury tower, due for completion at the end of 2022. A spokesman says Lennon’s photographs will eventually hang in the sprawling 391-unit, luxurious car-inspired condo, but you can now take in his “Visions” exhibit online.

Included are hand-picked, rarely seen highlights from John Lennon’s son’s personal collection, including backstage shots of U2, European royals in action and his journeys around Cuba.

The 58 year old Brit told Forbes he feels a personal connection to the building (where units start at around $2 million), thanks to his memories of the iconic English car company.

“It is every young English boy’s dream to not only be James Bond, but...Aston Martin...are you kidding me?” he said. “As a kid I used to have the little matchbox Aston Martin. So how can I not be happy for the relationship?”

As for his connection to the Magic City, Lennon, who often visits for Art Basel, said in a release he thinks his works would be a perfect fit here.

“In a city as vibrant and diverse as Miami, I invite the residents to draw a relationship to their own lives in these images, and to take part in my mission to unite us through empathy in the lives of others.”

Info: “Visions” is online through July 7 on the Aston Martin Residences website, www.astonmartinresidences.com.