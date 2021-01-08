Impeach him! Invoke the 25th! Whatever — just get Trump the hell out of there! | Opinion

After he egged on violent mobs attacking the Capitol, there’s talk of impeaching the president, again. Getty Images

After almost four years of coddling the psychopathic narcissist in the White House, Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence rediscovered their moral obligation to the country last Wednesday.

All it took was the trashing of the U.S. Capitol by a festive MAGA mob summoned and incited by the president himself, who then retreated to the safety of the West Wing to chug Diet Coke and savor the mayhem on TV.

Pressured to respond, Trump released a brief video in which he spent more time whining about his election loss than telling his criminal goon squad to vacate the halls of Congress.

Twitter and Facebook cut him off, and what was left of his staff began flinging in their resignations. With Trump more isolated and volatile than ever, there are high-level discussions about trying to remove him from office by an expedited impeachment, or invoking the 25th Amendment using Pence and the Cabinet.

A more direct option would be backing a tow truck up to the White House and dragging this demented, execrable load out the door.

Nobody wants him gone more than the infuriated and stricken Republican leadership. Among those now claiming to be shocked by the Capitol siege are Trump’s self-serving accomplices in promoting the stolen-votes fantasy.

It was Trump who egged on the rioters, but many wouldn’t have been there at all if it weren’t for unprincipled phonies like Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and loony Louie Gohmert, who gave credence to the president’s fictitious claims of fraud.

They all knew the election was legitimate — and that Congress doesn’t have the power to overturn it — but they craved the big stage for themselves. What they got was chaos and five dead, including a police officer.

Cruz and Hawley did it purely because they have presidential ambitions and want the loyalty of Trump’s base. Most of the other senators who’d planned to challenge Joe Biden’s electoral count wisely backed off after the violence on Capitol Hill.

Still, more than 100 GOP representatives objected to the certification — toadies to the bitter end. Florida’s roster of sock puppets includes Brian Mast, Mario Diaz-Balart, Bill Posey, former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, and, of course Matt Gaetz, who will eventually need surgery to have his lips removed from Trump’s rear end.

By playing along with the president’s dead-end lies, they’re all guilty of giving fuel and false hope to the mob that overran the Capitol. Fortunately, the rioters themselves were idiotic enough to post hundreds of unmasked selfies, which authorities are now using to identify them

Who knows what Trump himself will do in his final days. If he remains restricted on social media, there’s no telling how his scorched ego will seek gratification.

By the time this column is published, he could have peevishly declared war on Iran, sold our nuclear intelligence to Vladimir Putin — or simply fled with his golf clubs to Mar-a-Lago, a move that would bring a seismic sigh of relief from the nation.

Crafting a self-pardon is clearly a bigger priority for the president now, given his incriminating battle cry to the thug stampede. Another hovering legal problem is that phone call to Georgia officials in which he asked them to “find” enough votes to reverse the November election results.

As his time in command runs out, one thing that Trump definitely won’t be doing is dealing with the vaccine rollout fiasco. He couldn’t care less about the pandemic that has literally killed off thousands and thousands of his own supporters.

By now, someone has surely sat him down and explained the 25th Amendment, whereupon the most unfit person to ever occupy the Oval Office will have erupted in yet another dream-fever tantrum.

The specter of him lurching around in a caffeinated rage has obviously unsettled Pence and McConnell — but, seriously, how could they not have seen it coming?

After years of dealing up-close with this spiteful, unhinged narcissist, what would lead them to believe he was capable of a civil and respectful exit? How did they not foresee that he would rally the Proud Boys and neo-Nazi militias, his most adoring fans?

With the end so near, another impeachment trial seems improbable, as does removing the president by a constitutional action. What remains is an excruciating national countdown to Jan. 20, which can’t come soon enough.

One day after the riot, Trump acceded to his remaining advisers and taped another video, robotically condemning the violence and promising a smooth transition to the new administration.

But will he actually leave the White House before Biden’s inauguration, or will he hunker down like a crazed, wheezing badger?

It’s possible that America will run out of Xanax by then.

But not tow trucks.