They’re out of prison. Now, Bloomberg wants to ensure they’re free to vote in Florida | Opinion

Gov. DeSantis is stewing because former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has committed $16 million to cover the unpaid fines and court fees of about 32,000 potential Florida voters with felony convictions.

Potential Black and Hispanic voters are a demographic that tends to lean Democratic and thus terrify Republican leaders all over the country. Last week, DeSantis dispatched his attorney general to call for state and federal investigations of Bloomberg’s donations.

Such tough talk, but guess what: In Florida, it’s perfectly legal to pay someone else’s court costs and fees. Happens every day — cousins, uncles, friends, spouses, parents, grandparents and even pastors do it for people.

And guess what else: The courts don’t care where that money comes from, as long as the checks clear.

DeSantis’ boxers are in a knot because if Bloomberg pays the court debts for those 32,000 people, they will each be free to cast an actual vote.

NOOOOOO!!! The last thing the governor and the GOP-controlled Legislature want is more minority participation at the polls. They’ve been as busy as little white beavers trying to stop that from happening.

Now some big-city billionaire comes along and throws a wrench in the gears of their racist vote-suppression machine. It’s poetic justice that DeSantis’ own actions drew Bloomberg into the fray.

Two years ago, in a landslide, Florida voters approved Amendment 4, which would allow felons who’ve served their prison terms to regain their voting rights. The exception was anyone convicted of murder or sex offenses.

No one can say how many of the 1.4 million men and women affected by the amendment are registered to vote, but many are minorities.

Panic-stricken at the prospect of more Blacks and Hispanics taking part in the elections, DeSantis and the Legislature immediately passed a law saying felons who’d finished their sentences wouldn’t be permitted to vote until all outstanding court costs and restitutions were paid.

A University of Florida study found that the restriction impacts about 775,000 former felons. The average court debt owed is under $2,000, but most of them can’t afford to pay.

DeSantis’ law, essentially a poll tax, was thrown out by one court but upheld on appeal. Amendment 4, overwhelmingly favored by Floridians, had been successfully neutered.

Or so the governor presumed. Apparently he didn’t foresee the surge of outrage, and what would logically happen next.

Over the past year, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition — which had pushed Amendment 4 to victory — has raised almost $6 million to help pay outstanding court charges for eligible felons, so that they are able to vote if they want.

In Hillsborough County, for example, the group spent about $516,000 to cover the judicial fines of more than 400 people. That doesn’t sound like many, but remember that the Bush-Gore race in Florida was settled by only 537 ballots.

Singer John Legend and basketball stars Michael Jordan and LeBron James and among prominent donors to the vote-restoration movement, none of whom has been singled out by the DeSantis administration.

Bloomberg is a safer target. He’s already spending millions on ads bolstering Biden in Florida, and now he’s helping restore the voting rights of many who he believes are “predisposed” to support the former vice president — the same people that the Republicans have worked so hard to shut out.

According to an internal memo obtained by the Washington Post, Bloomberg will pool $16 million with Restoration Coalition funds to pay the court debts of 31,790 Black and Hispanic voters with felony records.

The news obviously ticked off DeSantis, because the next day state Attorney General Ashley Moody called for an investigation of Bloomberg’s contributions. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s resident sock puppet in Pensacola, even suggested that Bloomberg was criminally buying votes.

Gosh, Matt, exactly how would that work? Bloomberg has no way to force anybody to the polls — and no way to control how he or she votes when they get there.

Once their court fees are paid, he can’t take the money back. They could skip the election and go fishing on Nov. 3, for all he’ll know.

Bloomberg is no more “buying” votes than LeBron, Jordan and the other donors are. Settling a felon’s debt is no crime. It’s giving voting opportunity to someone who was legally re-enfranchised by a constitutional amendment —an amendment sabotaged by the governor and the Legislature.

The only scandal here is the depths to which DeSantis and his party will sink in order to keep the vote in Florida as white as possible.