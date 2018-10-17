Here are the Miami Herald recommendations for the Nov. 6 general election

Early voting in the Nov. 6 election starts Oct. 22.

As the Editorial Board does every election year, its members interviewed the majority of candidates that Miami-Dade voters will see on the ballot.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Here are our recommendations as a simple list so voters have something to take with them to the polls.

United States Senator

▪ Bill Nelson

Representative in Congress, District 23

▪ Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Representative in Congress, District 25

▪ Mario Diaz-Balart

Representative in Congress, District 26

▪ Debbie Mucarel-Powell

Representative in Congress, District 27

▪ Donna Shalala

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

▪ Andrew Gillum and Chris King (full recommendation will be published Saturday)

Attorney General

▪ Sean Shaw

Chief Financial Officer

▪ Jeremy Ring

Commissioner of Agriculture

▪ Nikki Fried

State Senator, District 36

▪ Manny Diaz Jr.

State Senator, District 40

▪ Annette Taddeo

State Representative, District 103

▪ Cindy Polo

State Representative, District 105

▪ Ana Maria Rodriguez

State Representative, District 108

▪ Dotie Joseph

State Representative, District 111

▪ Bryan Avila

State Representative, District 112

▪ Nicholas Xavier Duran

State Representative, District 113

▪ Jonathan Parker

State Representative, District 114

▪ Javier Fernandez

State Representative, District 115

▪ Vance Aloupis

State Representative, District 117

▪ Daniel Anthony Perez

State Representative, District 118

▪ Robert Asencio

State Representative, District 119

▪ Juan Fernandez-Barquin

State Representative, District 120

▪ Holly Raschein

District Court of Appeal

▪ Kevin Emas: Yes

▪Ivan F. Fernandez: Yes

▪Norma Shepard Lindsey: Yes

▪Robert Joshua Luck: Yes

Circuit Judge 11th Judicial Circuit Group 14

▪ Renee Gordon

Constitutional Amendments

Here’s a summary of all 12 proposed amendment and what they do.

▪ No. 1: No

▪ No. 2: Yes

▪ No. 3: Yes

▪ No. 4: Yes

▪ No. 5: No

▪ No. 6: No

▪ No. 7: No

▪ No. 9: Yes

▪ No. 10: No

▪ No. 11: No

▪ No. 12: Yes

▪ No. 13: Yes

Miami-Dade County Amendments

▪ No. 1: Yes

▪ No. 2: Yes

▪ No. 3: Yes

▪ No. 4: Yes

▪ No. 5: Yes

▪ No. 6: Yes

School Board Referendum

▪ Yes

City of Miami Ballot Measure

▪ Strong mayor: No

Miami Beach Ballot Measures

▪ Question 1: Yes

▪ Question 2: Yes

▪ Question 3: Yes

▪ Question 4: Yes

▪ Question 5: Yes

▪ Question 6: Yes