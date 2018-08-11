Here are the Miami Herald recommendations for the Aug. 28 primary

Early voting in the Aug. 28 primary starts Monday. We are publishing our recommendations as a simple list so voters have something to take with them to the polls. Starting Monday, we will do a deeper dive into how we reached our conclusions, beginning with the race for governor.
As the Editorial Board does every election year, its members interviewed the majority of candidates that Miami-Dade voters will see on the ballot. Most were willing to talk with us, others never responded to our invitation. Some couldn’t be reached, others told us something akin to, “Go jump in the lake.”
It’s a long process, sometimes arduous. But, ultimately, it is always rewarding to see so many people plunge into the democratic process to put forth their vision of a better Miami-Dade County, a more rigorous School Board, a more equitable Florida, a more representative America.
Our recommendations are presented as registered Republicans and Democrats will see the races on their individual district ballots. Everyone gets to vote in the nonpartisan races and in those in which there is no general-election challenger from another party. The winner of the primary election snags the seat.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
U.S. SENATE
Rick Scott
CONGRESS
District 23: Carlos J. Reyes
District 26: Carlos Curbelo
District 27: Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera
GOVERNOR
Ron DeSantis
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Ashley Moody
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Matt Caldwell
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
District 115: Vance Aloupis
District 116: Daniel Anthony Perez
District 119: Bibiana “Bibi” Potestad
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
CONGRESS
District 24: Frederica S. Wilson
District 26: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
District 27: David Richardson
GOVERNOR
Philip Levine
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Sean Shaw
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Nicole ‘Nikki’ Fried
STATE SENATE
District 36: Julian Santos
District 38: Jason Pizzo
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
District 103: Cindy Polo
District 105: Ross Hancock
District 108: Dotie Joseph
District 109: Cedric McMinn
District 113: Deede Weithorn
District 115: Jeffrey Solomon
NON-PARTISAN OR NO CHALLENGER IN GENERAL ELECTION
CONGRESS
District 24: Frederica S. Wilson
STATE SENATE
District 38: Jason Pizzo
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
District 109: Cedric McMinn
CIRCUIT JUDGE
Group 8: David C. Miller
Group 14: Renee Gordon
Group 25: Yery Marrero
COUNTY JUDGE
Group 2: Kristy Nunez
Group 32: Lizzet Martinez
Group 33: Olanike “Nike” Adebayo
Group 40: Michael Barket
Group 43: Milena Abreu
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
District 2: Jean Monestime
District 6: Rebeca Sosa
District 8: Daniella Levine Cava
District 10: Jose Garrido
District 12: Jose “Pepe” Diaz
SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER
District 2: Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall
District 4: Perla Tabares Hantman
