Here are the Miami Herald recommendations for the Aug. 28 primary

By The Miami Herald Editorial Board

August 11, 2018 03:35 PM

Early voting in the Aug. 28 primary starts Monday. We are publishing our recommendations as a simple list so voters have something to take with them to the polls. Starting Monday, we will do a deeper dive into how we reached our conclusions, beginning with the race for governor.

As the Editorial Board does every election year, its members interviewed the majority of candidates that Miami-Dade voters will see on the ballot. Most were willing to talk with us, others never responded to our invitation. Some couldn’t be reached, others told us something akin to, “Go jump in the lake.”

It’s a long process, sometimes arduous. But, ultimately, it is always rewarding to see so many people plunge into the democratic process to put forth their vision of a better Miami-Dade County, a more rigorous School Board, a more equitable Florida, a more representative America.

Our recommendations are presented as registered Republicans and Democrats will see the races on their individual district ballots. Everyone gets to vote in the nonpartisan races and in those in which there is no general-election challenger from another party. The winner of the primary election snags the seat.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

U.S. SENATE

Rick Scott

CONGRESS

District 23: Carlos J. Reyes

District 26: Carlos Curbelo

District 27: Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera

GOVERNOR

Ron DeSantis

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Ashley Moody

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Matt Caldwell

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

District 115: Vance Aloupis

District 116: Daniel Anthony Perez

District 119: Bibiana “Bibi” Potestad



DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

CONGRESS

District 24: Frederica S. Wilson

District 26: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

District 27: David Richardson

GOVERNOR

Philip Levine

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Sean Shaw

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

Nicole ‘Nikki’ Fried

STATE SENATE

District 36: Julian Santos

District 38: Jason Pizzo

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

District 103: Cindy Polo

District 105: Ross Hancock

District 108: Dotie Joseph

District 109: Cedric McMinn

District 113: Deede Weithorn

District 115: Jeffrey Solomon



NON-PARTISAN OR NO CHALLENGER IN GENERAL ELECTION

CONGRESS

District 24: Frederica S. Wilson

STATE SENATE

District 38: Jason Pizzo

STATE REPRESENTATIVE

District 109: Cedric McMinn

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Group 8: David C. Miller

Group 14: Renee Gordon

Group 25: Yery Marrero

COUNTY JUDGE

Group 2: Kristy Nunez

Group 32: Lizzet Martinez

Group 33: Olanike “Nike” Adebayo

Group 40: Michael Barket

Group 43: Milena Abreu

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

District 2: Jean Monestime

District 6: Rebeca Sosa

District 8: Daniella Levine Cava

District 10: Jose Garrido

District 12: Jose “Pepe” Diaz

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER

District 2: Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall

District 4: Perla Tabares Hantman

