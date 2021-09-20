Editorials
City of Miami: What do you want us to ask the candidates before Election Day? Let us know
It’s election season in Miami-Dade County. Have you looked at who’s on your ballot?
This year, the Miami Herald Editorial Board is making recommendations for the city of Miami and Miami Beach elections. As in previous years, our team will interview candidates who are running for mayor and commission seats to help inform our decisions.
This year, we want to incorporate your questions in our interviews — after all, we recommend candidates based on who will best represent their constituents. Listening to your questions and concerns in that process is crucial. If you’d like to weigh in, scroll to the bottom of this article and fill out the form.
First, here’s what else you need to know:
Who is running?
For Mayor: Francis X. Suarez (incumbent), Anthony Melvin Dutrow, Marie Frantz Exantus (formerly Exantus McKee), Mayra Joli, Maxwell Manuel Martinez, Francisco “Frank” Pichel
For Commissioner District 3: Joe Carollo (incumbent), Andriana M. Oliva, Rodney Quinn Smith, Miguel Soliman
For Commissioner District 5: Jeffrey Watson (incumbent), Stephanie S. Thomas, Revran Shoshana Lincoln, Christine King, Michael A. Hepburn, Zico Fremont, Francois Jr. Alexandre
For more information on the city of Miami election, visit this link.
Important dates:
The last day to register to vote in the city of Miami’s November election is on Oct. 4. The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 23. Early voting starts on Oct. 23 and ends Oct. 31
