What questions do you have for Miami Beach candidates? Let us know — we’ll ask them for you.

Municipal elections are under way.

This year, the Miami Herald Editorial Board is making recommendations for the city of Miami and Miami Beach elections. As in previous years, our team will interview candidates who are running for mayor and commission seats to help inform our recommendation decisions.

This year, we want to incorporate some of your questions in our interviews — after all, we recommend candidates based on who will best represent their constituents. Listening to your questions and concerns in that process is crucial. If you’d like to weigh in, scroll to the bottom of this article and fill out the form.

First, here’s what else you need to know:

Who is running?

For mayor: Jean Marie Echemendia, Ronnie Eith, Dan Gelber, Carlos “Sp4” Enrique Gutierrez, Gus Manessis

For Commission Group I: Greg Branch, Adrian Gonzalez, Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, Raquel Pacheco, Blake Young

For Commission Group II: Fabián Basabe, Mark Samuelian

For Commission Group III: Michael “Mike B” Barrineau, Melissa Beattie, Stephen Cohen, Alex Fernandez

For more information on each candidate, visit this link.

What are the ballot measures?

There are four measures on the ballot this year, including stopping alcohol sales at 2 a.m. and a 1% food and beverage tax to assist the homeless population. For more information on each ballot measure, go here.

Important dates:

The last day to register to vote in Miami Beach’s November election is by 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 23. Early voting starts on Oct. 18 and ends Oct. 31.