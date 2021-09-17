Editorials
What questions do you have for Miami Beach candidates? Let us know — we’ll ask them for you.
Municipal elections are under way.
This year, the Miami Herald Editorial Board is making recommendations for the city of Miami and Miami Beach elections. As in previous years, our team will interview candidates who are running for mayor and commission seats to help inform our recommendation decisions.
This year, we want to incorporate some of your questions in our interviews — after all, we recommend candidates based on who will best represent their constituents. Listening to your questions and concerns in that process is crucial. If you’d like to weigh in, scroll to the bottom of this article and fill out the form.
First, here’s what else you need to know:
Who is running?
For mayor: Jean Marie Echemendia, Ronnie Eith, Dan Gelber, Carlos “Sp4” Enrique Gutierrez, Gus Manessis
For Commission Group I: Greg Branch, Adrian Gonzalez, Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, Raquel Pacheco, Blake Young
For Commission Group II: Fabián Basabe, Mark Samuelian
For Commission Group III: Michael “Mike B” Barrineau, Melissa Beattie, Stephen Cohen, Alex Fernandez
For more information on each candidate, visit this link.
What are the ballot measures?
There are four measures on the ballot this year, including stopping alcohol sales at 2 a.m. and a 1% food and beverage tax to assist the homeless population. For more information on each ballot measure, go here.
Important dates:
The last day to register to vote in Miami Beach’s November election is by 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 23. Early voting starts on Oct. 18 and ends Oct. 31.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
Who decides the political recommendations?
In advance of local and state elections, Miami Herald Editorial Board members interview political candidates, as well as advocates and opponents of ballot measures. The Editorial Board is composed of experienced opinion journalists and is independent of the Herald’s newsroom. Members of the Miami Herald Editorial Board are: Nancy Ancrum, editorial page editor; Amy Driscoll, deputy editorial page editor; and editorial writers Luisa Yanez and Isadora Rangel. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right.
What does the recommendation process look like?
The Miami Herald Editorial Board interviews political candidates to better understand their views on public policy and how their policies will affect their constituents. Board members do additional reporting and research to learn as much as possible about the candidates before making a recommendation. The Editorial Board then convenes to discuss the candidates in each race. Board members seek to reach a consensus on the recommendations, but not every decision is unanimous. Candidates who decline to be interviewed will not receive a recommendation.
Is the Editorial Board partisan?
No. In making recommendations, members of the Editorial Board consider which candidates are better prepared to represent their constituents — not whether they agree with our editorial stances or belong to a particular political party. We evaluate candidates’ relevant experience, readiness for office, depth of knowledge of key issues and understanding of public policy. We’re seeking candidates who are thoughtful and who offer more than just party-line talking points.
