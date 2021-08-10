Florida schools, businesses must push back against DeSantis’ reckless COVID policies | Editorial

Pro-mask advocates demonstrate as the Broward County School Board holds a hearing to determine if it will impose a mask mandate for the upcoming school year. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Cruise lines, schools and businesses in Florida have been Gov. DeSantis’ political pawns in his offensive against public-health measures to contain the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.

And, at least some of them have said: “Enough!” Many more should join them.

On Tuesday, the Broward County School Board defied DeSantis and voted 8-1 to keep its mask mandate for students, staff and visitors in the 2021-22 school year, risking financial penalties and the salaries of its members and superintendent, which the bullying governor has threatened to withhold. The Board also authorized the district to evaluate and legally challenge the state Department of Health’s new rules, which say districts must allow parents to opt out of mandates.

In doing so, the School Board went against its own legal counsel’s advice that it comply with DeSantis’ executive order and the DOH rules, which have the same effect as laws, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Will Miami-Dade County Public Schools do the same?

The Miami Debate A weekly look at thought-provoking opinions from the Miami Herald’s Editorial Board, fresh insights from columnists and other local views. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The state’s largest district has the advantage of school starting on Aug. 23, later than Broward and other districts. That gives Superintendent Alberto Carvalho time to look at the political landscape and make the calculus: Whom would he rather follow? The whims of vengeful governor or the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and others who call for universal masking at schools?

Medical guidance

A medical task force that advises Miami-Dade Schools will meet next week before the School Board votes on the issue of masks. We find it unlikely that task force members will land on anything other than the efficacy of masks in preventing the virus’ spread. One of them, infectious-disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty, from Florida International University, told the Herald Editorial Board last week that masks protect children and adults at schools.

Assuming our prediction is correct, how could the School Board then go against medical guidance, especially when Carvalho vowed to follow the Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC? That’s what he told the Editorial Board two weeks ago, before DeSantis issued an executive order that allowed the state to withhold funds from districts that don’t comply with state rules on masks.

Now Carvalho must also weigh in the ramifications of going against a powerful governor with backing from Republicans who control the state Legislature and school funding.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A decision to defy DeSantis could be dangerous — as is allowing children to return to school unmasked. But what should school districts do when a governor, bound by ideology and his own political aspirations, issues edicts that are so reckless with the lives of children, teachers and staff — and the rest of us? This new phase of the pandemic is driven by a virus so contagious that even vaccinated people can transmit it. DeSantis’ determination to win a political battle of his own making shows he is willing to kick the fiscal legs out from under school districts that are already underfunded.

DeSantis short-sighted

It’s time for DeSantis to realize that his Trump-backed actions may thrill his base, but, going forward, he’ll need more than true believers to win higher office. Does he really want to be cast as the governor who not only risked children’s lives, but was so relentless that he didn’t care one whit about crippling Florida’s ability to education them? Who prohibited local officials from imposing tough COVID safety mandates? Who meddled in private business at the risk of cruise passengers’ lives? Who hides COVID data?

It’s not a good look.

Unless local communities and businesses stand up to the governor, the bullying will continue. More should follow Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ example. Sunday, a federal judge allowed the company to require passengers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. A new law championed by DeSantis and challenged in court by Norwegian prohibited businesses from asking for so-called COVID passports. He’s vowed to appeal the judge’s preliminary injunction.

Norwegian isn’t simply acting out of principle. It’s acting to preserve its ability to conduct business in the industry that was the most affected by COVID-19’s economic ramifications, not to mention the deadly outbreaks on cruise ships early in the pandemic.

The judge’s decision might embolden other cruise lines, which are assessing what the ruling means to them, to take a stand. They should.

The members of the Miami-Dade County School Board should take a stand, too. Broward’s already has shown them the way.