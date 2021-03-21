Spring break is a ‘mell of a hess’ on South Beach. So what’s the plan for Memorial Day? | Editorial

We’re not quite sure what to call what’s going on in South Beach, but it sure isn’t spring break.

Not with exponentially larger volumes of people now than in the past. Not with peaceful days turning into raucous, combustible nights. Not with college students — particularly Black college students — here for nothing but fun being unfairly lumped in with gangs who have imported their warfare from far beyond Miami Beach and brought their guns with them. At least 90 have been confiscated over the past few weeks.

And did police overreact by firing tear gas and pepper balls to clear a post-curfew crowd? Was the Coral Gables SWAT van necessary? Miami Beach Police Chief Rick Clements says he will investigate. We urge him to make it a transparent process that includes the public.

But this much is clear, as Mayor Dan Gelber told the Editorial Board on Sunday: “One, there were too many people, a volume of people we’re not accustomed to having. Two, a small percentage of people come with bad intentions. Rival gangs come in. We’ve had bad incidents at The Licking,” a popular Washington Avenue restaurant that, in the past, has been the site of shootings outside its doors.

“Three, there’s a pandemic,” Gelber said. “It’s bizarre that it’s almost an afterthought.”

“We distributed 6,800 masks on a single day,” he said.

In an emergency meeting on Sunday, city commissioners approved extending on a week-to-week basis a curfew the mayor imposed the night before and keeping causeway closures in force for the rest of spring break. Smart move, by the way, to exempt Beach residents, hotel guests and local business employees from the causeway shutdown. They were really ticked Saturday night, when it took them up to four hours to get home.

While some commissioners were overly concerned about “messaging” that is being seen around the world, we appreciate the mayor’s clear-eyed view, the better to lead to solutions. “People are mad when I say things are bad,” he said. “But there are videos on every single channel.”

He added: “I’m not going to say everything’s great.”

He’s absolutely right. It’ll be Memorial Day weekend soon enough — another Miami Beach party weekend and another test of how Miami Beach handles itself, and the young crowds.