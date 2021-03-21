South Beach curfew, causeway closures on weekends extended for rest of spring break

Curfews and causeway closures to control unruly spring break crowds in South Beach will be extended through April 12, the Miami Beach City Commission unanimously decided Sunday during an emergency meeting.

An 8 p.m. curfew in South Beach’s entertainment district and a 10 p.m. shutdown of the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur, Julia Tuttle and Venetian causeways will remain in effect Thursday through Sunday for the remainder of spring break.

Residents, hotel guests and local business employees are exempt from causeway closures on the MacArthur and Tuttle. The Venetian is resident-only during the causeway shutdown hours, which were initially set at 9 p.m.

The curfew affects South Beach’s main strips of Ocean Drive, Washington Avenue, Collins Avenue and Española Way from 5th to 16th streets, an area bound by Ocean Drive to the east and Pennsylvania Avenue to the west. Restaurants in the zone can remain open for deliveries until 6 a.m., but their sidewalk cafes and COVID-era outdoor seating expansion must close at 8 p.m.

Interim City Manager Raul Aguila, who imposed the spring break measures Saturday, needed commission support to extend them for more than the 72-hour period allowed in city code. He said the measures will seek to “contain the overwhelming crowd of visitors and the potential for violence, disruption and damage to property” during what has at times been a chaotic spring break period.

In recent weeks, South Beach saw brawls, crowd stampedes and police confrontations involving the use of pepper balls. Miami Beach police have made over 1,000 arrests since February and at least five officers have been hurt on the job, the department said.

“These aren’t your typical spring breakers,” Aguila said.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, who called the emergency commission meeting, said the big crowds have made South Beach’s party hub “a tinder over the last couple of weeks.”

“It has felt at times like our city isn’t safe,” he said.

The mayor and public health officials have also expressed concern about the potential spread of COVID-19 among the largely maskless crowds. Miami Beach leaders believes many spring break visitors have been drawn to the city by Florida’s lenient coronavirus restrictions.

“I believe it’s a lot of pent-up demand from the pandemic and people wanting to get out,” Commissioner David Richardson said.

Although many residents cheered City Hall’s crackdown on spring breakers, some complained about sitting in traffic for hours Saturday night trying to get home along the causeways. Assistant Police Chief Paul Acosta said the traffic plan would be tweaked Sunday night to allow for quicker access to the city for residents, guests and workers.

“We’re compassionate and we understand the concerns of our residents and our visitors,” Acosta said.