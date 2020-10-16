Here are our recommendations for Florida Supreme Court, Third District Court of Appeal | Editorial

In simpler, less politicized times, Floridians voted up or down on extending the six-year tenures of Florida Supreme Court justices and appeal court judges. Politics was off limits on these races.

And barring incompetence or scandal, most Editorial Boards would recommend that justices and appeal court judges be retained.

But as judges in Florida, and across the country, have become pawns in the national divisiveness, their political leanings have, sadly, come into play.

For example, Florida Supreme Court justices, appointed by Republican governors, have in recent years issued a series of disturbing reversals, most recently allowing the death penalty for intellectually disabled people in Florida.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Among those justices with party affiliation is Justice Carlos G. Muñiz, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January 2019 but already embroiled in several controversial cases. Muñiz is the only justice up for retention in November.

It’s hard to deny Muñiz’s GOP pedigree is solid. He most recently served as general counsel for U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and was chief of staff to former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, both strong supporters of President Trump. He was also was deputy chief of staff and counsel for the Florida House speaker.

Among his first decisions after being appointed was to help dismiss a case involving the city of Miami in its wish to appeal a lower court decision invalidating its minimum-wage ordinance. It was a defeat for the city’s legion of hospitality workers and an attack on the city’s home rule. Muñiz also supported not allowing Floridians to vote on an initiative to ban assault weapons. He is far from nonpartisan..

The five judges in the Third District Court seeking retention have not obviously been involved in politicizing their high court position.

Here are our recommendations:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

FLORIDA SUPREME COURT

Shall Justice Carlos G. Muñiz be retained in office? No







FLORIDA’S THIRD DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL

Shall Judge Monica Gordo be retained in office? YES

Shall Judge Eric William Hendon be retained in office? YES

Shall Judge Fleur Jeannine Lobree be retained in office? YES

Shall Judge Thomas Logue be retained in office? YES

Shall Judge Bronwyn Catherine Miller be retained in office? YES

See our complete editorial on Sunday