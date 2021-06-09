What would Florida Man eat? This tiki bar says it involves a ‘special trailer sauce’

“The Florida Man” pizza at the World Famous Tiki Bar at Lighthouse Resort Inn & Suites in Fort Myers Beach is made with homemade “special Trailer Sauce” and is topped with fried gator and banana peppers. Courtesy of Robert Reilly

People always say they want to eat like a king. But have you ever wanted to eat like Florida Man?

A tiki bar inside a Fort Myers Beach resort thinks you will — and it has the ingredients.

Meet “The Florida Man” pizza. It’s the ultimate challenge for foodies who want to say: “I Am Florida Man (or Woman).” And like its name suggests, the toppings are a bit wild and very, well, Florida:

Fried Gator. Banana Peppers. And a homemade “special Trailer Sauce” that’s a bit spicy. And orange.

Someone just alerted me to the existence of "#Florida Man Pizza" and I am both intrigued by and scared to ask about what's in the "special Trailer Sauce." h/t @HGTomato pic.twitter.com/dzjzA77HuZ — Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) June 5, 2021

Yummy?

Tiki bar General Manager Robert Reilly says it’s delicious. Locals and tourists that visit the World Famous Tiki Bar at Lighthouse Resort Inn & Suites, 10501 Fifth St. in Fort Myers Beach, seem to think so, too.

The pizza was added to the menu in March and has quickly become one of the tiki bar’s bestsellers, Reilly said.

“The Florida Man” pizza at the World Famous Tiki Bar at Lighthouse Resort Inn & Suites in Fort Myers Beach is made with homemade “special Trailer Sauce” and is topped with fried gator and banana peppers. Courtesy of Robert Reilly

Why is the pizza naed after Florida Man?

Reilly said they were planning to create a specialty pizza with gator, which is what tourists usually want to try when they visit Florida. At some point, he remembered the Florida Man Challenge (Google “Florida Man” followed by your birthday to see what you get). And because the tiki employees are “the funniest people in the world,” the name stuck, he said.

It was current. It was funny. And the pizza had gator.

“It was a golden opportunity,” Reilly said.

Is there a Florida-themed drink to go with it?

Not yet, but Reilly said they’re thinking about adding one. For now, he says people tend to enjoy the 12-inch or 16-inch pizza while relaxing by the pool with a “bucket” of rum and juice.

But how does the gator pizza taste?

Like Florida, we guess.