How to stay connected as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida

Hurricane Dorian is set to hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane early next week.

Besides visiting MiamiHerald.com for hurricane updates, here are the emergency websites, contacts and social media accounts you need to know in South Florida:

Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County’s Office of Emergency Management supports the community’s disaster preparedness and has a variety of useful resources including hurricane preparation guides and information on emergency evacuations, Red Cross shelters, storm surge.

Website: https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/emergency/home.page

For hurricane specific information: https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/emergency/hurricane/home.page

For evacuation maps and plan: https://www8.miamidade.gov/global/service.page?Mduid_service=ser1477583540306215

Phone: Call 311 for general information. You can also sign up to receive emergency alerts by email or text. Text “Join MDC” to short code 34292. If you want to opt out later, you will need to text “STOP” to short code 34292.

If you believe your life is in danger, call 911. If you cannot call, text 911. If texting, enter 911 in the “To” field, then enter your location and a short description of the emergency and hit send. Do not send pictures, videos, emoji’s, group messages, slang, abbreviations or web links.

Emergency evacuation assistance program:

Those who need assistance with evacuation and sheltering because they require specialized transportation, have no transportation or whose medical needs prevent them from evacuating on their own are encouraged to register with the county by calling 305-513-7700. You should not wait until an evacuation order is given to request being added to the registry as resources are limited.

The county says residents in assisted living facilities or nursing homes do not qualify for this program because those businesses must have their own emergency plans for clients.

App: You can download “ReadyMDC” to your Apple or Android smartphone for “up-to-the minute hurricane info.”

Twitter:

Miami-Dade County @MiamiDadeCounty

Miami-Dade Emergency Management @MiamiDadeEM

Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez @MayorGimenez

Miami-Dade Police Department Twitter: @MiamiDadePD

Broward County

Broward County Office of Emergency Management supports the community’s disaster preparedness and has a variety of useful resources including hurricane preparation guides and information on emergency evacuations, Red Cross shelters, storm surge.

Website: http://www.broward.org/Emergency/Pages/Default.aspx

For hurricane specific information: http://www.broward.org/Hurricane/Pages/Default.aspx

For evacuation plan and maps: http://www.broward.org/Hurricane/Pages/Evacuations.aspx

Phone: Call 311. You can also sign up to receive emergency alerts by phone, text message or email. Sign up here: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614962#/login

If you feel like your life is in danger, call 911. If you cannot call, text 911. If texting, enter 911 in the “To” field, then enter your location and a short description of the emergency and hit send. Do not send pictures, videos, emoji’s, group messages, slang, abbreviations or web links.

If you only want emergency notifications, you can text “AlertBroward” to 888777. You will then need to provide your zip code.

Emergency evacuation assistance: Broward county recommends those who are at a higher risk of needing help due to disability, frailty or health issue, regardless of age and choose to stay during a hurricane or other emergency to sign up for their “Vulnerable Population Registry.”

Residents should register in advance and before a storm threatens either online or by calling 311 as resources are limited. You can also pre-register ahead of time to request transportation to a shelter by calling 954-831-3902 or TTY 954-831-3940.

Twitter:

Broward County Office of Emergency Management @ReadyBroward

Mayor Mark Bogen @mark_bogen

Broward Sheriff Office @browardsheriff

Monroe County

Monroe County Office of Emergency Management supports the community’s disaster preparedness and has a variety of useful resources including hurricane preparation guides and information on emergency evacuations and Red Cross shelters.

Website: http://monroecountyem.com/782/Emergency-Management

Evacuation maps and info: https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/897/Evacuation-Information

Phone: 305-294-4641.

To sign up for emergency alerts, visit: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085614966#/login

To contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, call 305-289-2351.

If you believe you are in danger, call 911. If you cannot call, text 911. If texting, enter 911 in the “To” field, then enter your location and a short description of the emergency and hit send. Do not send pictures, videos, emoji’s, group messages, slang, abbreviations or web links.

Special Needs Registry: Those with a disability who may need assistance in evacuating, if needed, during a hurricane or other disaster can pre-register with the county’s Special Needs Registry Everbridge Application Portal. You must then download the Everbridge App for your Apple or Android phone. This may take time so do not wait until the last minute as the Department of Health medical staff will need to review all applications.

Twitter:

Monroe County BOCC @monroecounty

Florida Keys Sheriff @mcsonews

School Updates

Contact your individual school, check your email and visit your school’s website and social media for the newest information regarding school closure and opening.

Miami-Dade Public Schools

Website: http://www.dadeschools.net/

Twitter: @MDCPS

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho @MiamiSup

Broward County Public Schools

Website: https://www.browardschools.com/

Twitter: @browardschools

National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center will provide information on wind speed, the storm’s development and it’s potential track.

Website: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Twitter: @NHC_Atlantic

National Weather Service

The weather service’s forecast will provide various info including rain chances and potential hazards. The weather service also has an option where you can input your zip code for the most accurate forecast.

Website: https://www.weather.gov/

Twitter:

@NWSMiami will be the one to check for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County. This Twitter will also be serving Collier County.

@NWSKeyWest will be the one to check for the Florida Keys.

Other Useful Emergency Contacts

State of Florida Division of Emergency Management

Website: www.floridadisaster.org.

Phone: 850-815-4000, 850-815-4001

Twitter: @FLSERT

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Website: www.fema.gov

Phone: (202) 646-2500

Twitter: @fema

App: Download the free FEMA app on your Apple or Android smartphone for real-time alerts, emergency shelter locations, disaster recovery centers and more.

Federal Alliance for Safe Homes

Website: www.flash.org

Twitter: @FederalAlliance

Citizens Property Insurance

Website: www.citizensfla.com

Phone: To report a claim call 866-411-2742, for general questions call 866-411-2742 (note this number is only available on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Twitter: @citizens_fla

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Hurricane Resources: www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/hurricanes/main/index.html

Twitter: @NASAHurricane

Florida Power and Light

Website: https://www.fpl.com/storm.html?cid=aliasstorm

To report or check the status of an outage, visit: https://www.fpl.com/my-account/web-outage.html#wors/mainTab/phoneTab

To report a dangerous condition such as a downed power line, call 1-800-468-8243. If you are in danger, call Twitter: @insideFPL

