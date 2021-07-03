Where is Hurricane Elsa, and where could it go? Here’s what the forecast track shows

Hurricane Elsa is expected to drench parts of the Caribbean starting Saturday as South Florida braces for potential impacts next week.

Here’s what we know about the current location of the Category 1 storm and where it could be heading next.

In an 8 a.m. update, forecasters said Hurricane Elsa was roughly 440 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 110 miles southeast of Isla Beata, an island off the shores of the Dominican Republic.

Elsa packed 75-mph maximum sustained winds as it moved toward the northwest at 31 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center in its latest forecast said Hurricane Elsa could impact parts of the Caribbean and Florida. NHC

Starting late Saturday, the hurricane is expected to bring heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds to the southern part of Hispaniola — an island that’s home to Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Jamaica could start to see hurricane conditions Saturday before heavy rains start Sunday. That same day, wet weather is expected to reach eastern Cuba and the Cayman Islands, forecasters said.

“The forecast uncertainty remains larger than usual due to Elsa’s potential interactions with the islands of Hispaniola and Cuba this weekend,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Several models show the track will then head toward Florida, where impacts could be felt by Sunday night or early Monday.

“While there is a risk of wind, surge, and rain impacts across south Florida, it’s too early to determine specifics due to low forecast confidence,” the National Weather Service’s Miami office said as of Saturday morning.

The weather service has urged people in the region to review their storm plans.