Tropical storm Elsa tracks toward Florida on Sunday. Here’s the latest forecast

Parts of Florida could feel impacts early this week from Tropical Storm Elsa, which was lashing the Caribbean with heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday.

Elsa, which was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane Saturday, was located 45 miles east, northeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 145 miles southeast of Cabo Cruz, Cuba, as of 8 a.m. Sunday. The storm was moving west, northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Tropical storm-force winds, which range from 39 mph to 73 mph, extend 125 miles from the storm’s center.

Elsa is expected to track “near or over” Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Sunday and across parts of Cuba through early Monday, forecasters say. By Monday, the storm is expected to turn toward the north.

“This motion should take the storm near the Florida Keys by late Monday and near or over the west coast of Florida on Tuesday,” the NHC says. “After that time, the storm is forecast to turn northeastward and increase its forward speed as it tracks across the southeast U.S. and over the western Atlantic.”

Tropical storm-force winds could reach Florida as early as Monday morning, its track shows.

The Georgia and North and South Carolina coasts could see tropical storm conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

Parts of Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica are under a tropical storm warning Sunday, the hurricane center says, with parts of Cuba also under a hurricane watch.

The Florida Keys, from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas, are under a tropical storm watch.

“A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area,” the National Hurricane Center says.

Forecasters say additional watches and warnings will likely be necessary Sunday and that “interests elsewhere in Cuba, the Cayman Islands and the Florida peninsula should monitor the progress of Elsa.”

Elsa could dump between 4 and 8 inches of rain on parts of Haiti and Jamaica, with up to 15 inches possible in isolated areas, forecasters say. Parts of Cuba could see between 5 and 10 inches of rain and the Cayman Islands could get between 3 and 5 inches.

“Rainfall from Elsa will impact portions of the Florida Keys and Florida Peninsula Monday through Wednesday,” the hurricane center says.

Between 2 and 4 inches are expected, with up to 6 inches possible in some areas. Flash, urban and minor river flooding are possible, forecasters say.

Storm surge is also possible in areas under watches and warnings, with between 1 and 2 feet possible from Craig Key, Florida, to Dry Tortugas, the NHC says.

Elsa is expected to weaken Monday due to “a combination of land interaction with Cuba and an increase in vertical wind shear,” forecasters say.

“After the storm moves over the Florida Straits and the eastern Gulf of Mexico, only a small amount of restrengthening is expected due to continued moderate wind shear,” the NHC says.