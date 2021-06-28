Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina as tropical depression four forms

The fourth tropical depression of the season is hours away from making landfall in South Carolina, and it could strengthen into a tropical storm by then.

The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories on the system at 11 a.m. Monday, at which point the depression was only 110 miles east of South Carolina and headed west at about 16 mph. It’s expected to make landfall Monday evening.

A tropical storm warning was issued for a portion of the coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach northeastward to South Santee River.

The hurricane center first starting tracking the fast-forming disturbance on Sunday. It’s expected to bring a few inches of rain, gusty winds and some flooding to the coastal region, as well as a strong riptide.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical depression and a disturbance in the far western Atlantic. NHC

If it continues to strengthen in the warm waters of the Gulf current, it could become the fourth named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Danny.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, forecasters are watching a low-pressure area associated with a tropical wave. The disturbance has been making its way across the Atlantic for several days at about 20 mph. It was a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands as of the 8 a.m. update.

It could reach the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday, but it has a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression.

Forecasters gave it a 20% chance of forming in the next two days and 40% in the next five, a slight increase from the 2 a.m. update.

NOAA is predicting another active season, although not quite as active as 2020’s record-breaking 30 storms.