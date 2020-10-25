Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Hurricane

2020 hurricane season sets record with formation of Tropical Storm Zeta south of Cuba

Tropical Depression No. 28 became Tropical Storm Zeta early Sunday morning, as predicted, making the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season the fastest to get to 27 named storms.

The 2005 season got to 27 named storms, requiring Greek alphabet usage, but 2005’s Tropical Storm Zeta didn’t get its name until December.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. update, Pinar del Rio, Cuba is under a Tropical Storm Warning and, in Mexico, Cozumel and Tulum to Rio Lagartos are under Hurricane Warning. Early week rains in South Florida, including the Keys, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, parts of central and western Cuba area “might lead to flash flooding in urban areas.”

As of the 8 a.m. update, Zeta has taken a seat about 290 miles south southeast of Cuba’s western finger and 270 miles southeast of Cozumel. Zeta’s got 40 mph maximum winds, but is forecast to be a hurricane by late Monday or early Tuesday.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service