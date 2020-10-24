Yet another tropical depression forms in the Atlantic, bringing the tally to 28 this season

In a record-shattering hurricane season, 2020 has produced yet another tropical depression, the 28th of the year..

Tropical Depression 28 formed about 255 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba and about 280 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory. The depression is moving north-northwest at a slow 2 mph and has 30 mph maximum sustained winds.

A tropical storm watch has been put in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba.

The depression is forecast to remain south of Cuba tomorrow and approach the Yucatan Channel or Yucatan Peninsula late Monday before emerging into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

It could see slow strengthening during the next 72 hours and is expected to become a tropical storm on Sunday and then a hurricane over the Southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

If it strengthens into a tropical storm or hurricane, it will be called Zeta.

Large amounts of rainfall are imminent due to the depression. Across portions of central and western Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the northeast Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, southern Florida and the Florida Keys, rainfall projections are at 4 to 8 inches with local amounts of 12 inches possible through Wednesday.

A flood watch for South Florida from South Miami-Dade to Metro Palm Beach is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday. A flood watch is also in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday in the Keys.

Hurricane Epsilon

Hurricane Epsilon in the 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 report. NHC

Hurricane Epsilon continued to hurl forward Saturday morning at about 615 miles north-northeast of Bermuda as it as it headed northeast at 22 mph with 80 mph winds, according to the hurricane center’s 5 p.m. update. The hurricane increased in speed from 13 mph reported Saturday morning.

Still, the hurricane center said Epsilon is expected to see a “acceleration” through Sunday with some slow weakening over the weekend before turning into a “large and powerful post-tropical cyclone on Sunday.”