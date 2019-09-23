Relief efforts expand for the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. Here’s where you can help

U.S. Coast Guard continues response efforts in Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian relief efforts are expanding, this time with various religious organizations and charities lending a helping hand.

Here are the different ways you can help:

The South Florida Muslim Federation has coordinated with 21 mosques from across the state to collect and ship about $25,000 worth of supplies to the Bahamas. Volunteers from South Florida’s Muslim community on Monday began stocking a shipping container at Masjid Jamaat Al’Mu-Mineen, 3222 Holiday Springs Dr. in Margarte.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“While our thoughts and prayers are with the 400,000 citizens of Bahamas, we must take action and provide aid to them to overcome this humanitarian crisis,” said Yunus Ismail, a board member of Friends of Humanity and Project Manager for the Bahama Hurricane Dorian relief effort. “This is part of our faith and in our DNA.“’

Although they’re no longer accepting supplies, you can still donate money online at soflomuslims.com/bahamas/.

South Florida Muslims Federation

I Love My Dog So Much Foundation

The I Love My Dog So Much Foundation will be donating money to support dog care and shelter for pets affected by Hurricane Dorian. The foundation works with organizations that have volunteers on the ground providing post-natural disaster assistance for dogs and pets.

Based in New Orleans, the foundation is funding the efforts of the Louisiana Humane Society, which has volunteers in the Miami-Dade area that is looking to take pets from the Bahamas to its shelters.

To donate, click here.

Operation Helping Hands

United Way of Miami-Dade has partnered with the Miami Herald/el Nuevo Herald and Univision 23 to activate Operation Helping Hands. All of the money donated will provide relief, rebuilding and recovery efforts to those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

To donate:

▪ Visit unitedway.org

▪ Call 305-643-2501 or 211

▪ Send a check payable to operation Helping Hands, c/o United Way of Miami-Dade, P.O. Box #459007, Miami, FL 33245-9007