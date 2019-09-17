A new tropical depression formed in the Atlantic. It could become a hurricane this weekend

Forecasters keep an eye on Humberto in the Atlantic Check out the weather forecast from ABC11 as Humberto tracks north in the Atlantic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the weather forecast from ABC11 as Humberto tracks north in the Atlantic.

A new tropical depression formed in the eastern Atlantic Tuesday morning, and forecasters said the system could strengthen to a hurricane by Sunday.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the track shows the storm will likely head west-northwest over the next few days with a tilt that could potentially take it to the north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. The spread of models show the storm could possibly curve out into the Atlantic, like Hurricanes Dorian and Humberto, but it was too soon to tell what threat it might pose for the Bahamas, Florida or other states.

The NHC predicts the system could become a tropical storm later on Tuesday and a hurricane — named Imelda — by Friday.

“Steady strengthening is forecast during the next several days,” forecasters wrote.

Tropical depression ten is headed west at around 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto is still kicking around near Bermuda, but the Category 2 hurricane is expected to stay out at sea before weakening to a tropical storm on Sunday. Bermuda is under a hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning.

Correction: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect name of the next named storm.