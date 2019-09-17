Weather News
It’s hot as [expletive] out there. But the Miami area has a change coming
Do you remember Katy Perry’s “Hot N Cold” song?
It must be the anthem of South Florida’s weather this week.
Tuesday’s afternoon high is forecast to be in the low- to mid-90s and could potentially break heat records, But drier air is on the way, which will drop the humidity and the temperature.
So, Miami will get its own little “cool” spell by Thursday and Friday — with highs in the mid- to upper-80s.
Meanwhile, if you want to brave the sweltering heat Tuesday under an umbrella at the beach, with some fruity drink in your hand and the sound of crashing waves in your ear, be careful.
Even though Humberto, a Category 2 hurricane, is no longer a threat to the U.S., Florida is still feeling its effects this week and life-threatening surf and rip currents are possible at least until Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service’s high rip current risk statement.
Miami is expected to have temperatures around 91 or 92 degrees Tuesday, but it’s possible it could tie or exceed a 1989 daily high record of 95 degrees, according to forecasters.
But Fort Lauderdale may actually be the one to take home the gold. With temperatures expected to be around 91 or 92, it just needs a little jump to tie or exceed a 2007 daily high record of 93 degrees.
The Keys also have a good chance of breaking last year’s 92 degrees record for Sept. 17, according to Lissette Gonzalez, meteorologist for Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
If the cities meet or break the records, it’ll go down in the weather books like Monday’s temperatures did.
On Monday in Miami, the afternoon high of 94 degrees broke a 2007 record high of 93 for Sept. 16, according to the National Weather Service in Miami. The normal max temperature is typically 89 degrees.
West Palm Beach and Homestead are also expected to feel the heat, with temps in the low-90s.
Those stay-indoor-and-eat-ice-cream temperatures shouldn’t last the rest of the week.
Forecasters say some drier air will make its entrance later this week, leading to less humidity and a drop in temperatures. But don’t expect anything crazy. The heat is expected to be back to South Florida’s typical level.
For those of you new to Florida, that means temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s.
