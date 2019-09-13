Tropical Storm Humberto forms off Florida’s east coast, not expected to threaten U.S.

Potential tropical storm has Bahamas and Florida in its path The Bahamas, reeling from Hurricane Dorian, is under tropical storm warning. The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm watch for central Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bahamas, reeling from Hurricane Dorian, is under tropical storm warning. The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm watch for central Florida.

Tropical Storm Humberto officially formed in the Atlantic on Friday evening and is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday or Monday, but forecasters said the storm currently poses no threat to the U.S.

The tropical storm watch on the east coast of Florida has been discontinued.

As of the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was 130 miles east of Great Abaco Island and 225 miles east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. The islands, which were devastated by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month, are expected to experience tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall on Saturday. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, excluding the Andros Islands.

Humberto is expected to graze the Bahamas and veer east on Sunday. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were recorded at 40 mph Friday evening, and it is currently traveling northwest at 6 mph. Forecasters predict the storm may bring a maximum of 6 inches of rainfall to the northwestern Bahamas, but it is not expected to bring significant storm surge to the islands.

Parts of eastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina may see scattered flash flooding and heavy rainfall this weekend, forecasters said. Forecasters said Friday that these coastal areas may see 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Humberto is the eighth named storm of the 2019 season and could become the third hurricane on Monday.