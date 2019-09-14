What will Tropical Storm Humberto do to Florida? It’ll stay offshore, but carry a risk

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

Now that Tropical Storm Humberto will bend like a contortionist east of the Florida coast, you may now resume your regular weekend plans.

Maybe.

Humberto will likely still stir Atlantic waters, making boating and swimming risky propositions.

Rip currents, high seas

Look for rip currents on the beaches, high seas at six- to seven-feet, and swells. Palm Beach’s coast will see the highest seas and wave action.

The wind gusts accompanying the expected thunderstorms could race 40 to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Saturday will be the wettest day with a 60% rain chance that could bring up to half an inch in parts of South Florida. That could lead to localized flooding in spots already saturated by Thursday’s strong lightning storms.

Heat and drier air

But Sunday brings drier air and winds shifting to the northwest/west, and with these changes rain chances dip to 40% Sunday morning and 50% in the afternoon. After Monday afternoon’s 40% rain chance, the pattern will settle at 20% through the week.

Strong wind gusts are still in the forecast for the week. And it will be, sigh, hot.

A heat index of 103 turns Sunday into a broil. And temperatures in the high 80s and 90s for the rest of the week may have you feeling like you’re standing next to the grill during a picnic.

Gulf Coast weather

And along the Gulf Coast, few to any of these concerns apply.

Bradenton and Tampa Bay, for instance, max out at a 40% rain chance Sunday afternoon, but that’s an anomaly.

Otherwise, the west coast of Florida is looking at sunny skies, temperatures around 90 degrees — with a heat index of 99, through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Got Disney plans in Orlando? You might get wet in the long lines Sunday since the area is looking at a 60% rain chance. But Saturday and the rest of the week settle into a steamy, partly cloudy pattern.

Florida Keys

A 3rd area of disturbed weather has developed in the Atlantic, that may merge with an approaching tropical wave from the east over the weekend.



The National Hurricane Center says a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Gulf of Mexico is associated with a upper-level low pressure area. That could prove conducive for development early in the week at a 30% chance as it moves over the western Gulf.

This is stirring the Florida Keys a bit. Some thunderstorms are already in the Lower Keys on Saturday morning, says CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa.

Rain chances in the Keys will be similar to Miami-Dade’s and strong lightning associated with isolated thunderstorms remains possible through the weekend.