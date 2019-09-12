US Government to spend another $4 million on Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas

The Miami Herald traveled to Abaco after Hurricane Dorian. This is what we saw Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas. This is what the Abaco islands look like after the Cat 5 storm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas. This is what the Abaco islands look like after the Cat 5 storm.

The agency leading the U.S. government’s response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Dorian in the northern Bahamas is significantly increasing its spending on humanitarian assistance, the U.S. Agency for International Development announced Thursday.

Agency Administrator Mark Green said the department is contributing roughly $4 million more toward efforts to provide shelter, food, medicine and water to Bahamians on Grand Bahama and the Abaco islands, which were slammed over the Labor Day weekend by Hurricane Dorian. The U.S. is also providing telecommunications to connect the islands — home to nearly 70,000 people before the storm hit.

“I think a lot of [the additional support] will be around shelter,” Tim Callaghan, the head of the 100-person U.S. Disaster Assistance Recovery Team deployed to the Bahamas, told the Miami Herald. “There’s bad weather coming the next couple of days. The ability to even start to try to help people repair homes ... is critical. You want to do that as quickly as you can because the next two months, the chance of rain is still out there.”

The new investment — on top of the roughly $6 million already committed by USAID and the Department of Defense — comes amid a frantic humanitarian effort to evacuate thousands and provide clean drinking water, food and medicine to thousands more who remain stranded on Grand Bahama and Abaco islands. Some 1,300 people are still missing, according to Bahamian authorities, and a new storm system is developing over the Atlantic Ocean.

The death toll has reached 50 but is expected to grow even as search and rescue teams continued to search the water around the islands Thursday.

According to USAID, 47 metric tons of relief supplies have already been distributed on the islands, including hygiene kits, water containers and plastic sheeting shipped from a warehouse in Miami. The increased spending — which follows bipartisan requests for additional resources by South Florida members of Congress — will pay for more resources as thousands remain on the islands, many living in shelters or in damaged homes.

The task of delivering that aid remains daunting.

Airports and seaports on the islands have “largely resumed normal functioning,” according to USAID. But people stranded after the storm have reported trouble getting to relief supplies, and roads remain badly damaged. Drinking water has also been scarce after a storm surge believed to have reached 23 feet tainted aquifers and over-topped fuel wells.

Sanford Martin, 43, lives in the Back-of-Town neighborhood of Freeport. He doesn’t have a car, making it difficult to get to the churches stocked with donated food and water from the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency.

“Yesterday they said they sent 10,000 meals. They need to go around to the communities,” he said three days after Hurricane Dorian left the Bahamas, standing outside of his badly damaged home. “We haven’t seen one police car. What is happening?”

On Wednesday, the first aid arrived to Martin’s neighborhood in the form of grocery bags filled with non perishable food and water from a church.

“It is hard because not everyone has a car to get around,” he said. “We have to try and get life back together.”

Callaghan was effusive of the Bahamian government and international partners who are on the ground, delivering supplies. But he said USAID is also watching to ensure that supplies reach people who need them.

“We’re listening to the local officials to ensure there’s enough supplies out there,” said Callaghan, noting that supplies sometimes need to be moved from place to place as people shift around on the islands. “What’s very important to me personally is that we monitor what’s given” to the Bahamian government and other relief organizations, and to make sure supplies get to Bahamians in need.

Shelter remains a critical need in the Bahamas, according to Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott.

Scott said in an interview that he spoke with Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and Coast Guard Rear Admiral Peter Brown on Thursday morning, and both Brown and Minnis said the greatest need right now is adequate shelter for hurricane victims.

[Brown] “felt comfortable that we’re making a lot of progress as far as food and water,” Scott said. “Shelter is their biggest problem.”

Scott and Minnis also talked about the Bahamas’ need to borrow money for recovery efforts.

“They started work on what they’re going to need as far as potentially borrowing some money to rebuild the Abacos,” Scott said. “He’s going to come back to me with his ideas and tell me what they need. I think they need to work through the United Nations for whatever they want to do.”

Miami Democratic Reps. Donna Shalala and Frederica Wilson said they plan to introduce Temporary Protected Status legislation for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas, even though the White House said Wednesday it was not considering the idea. TPS grants temporary legal status to foreign nationals of countries affected by armed conflict or natural disaster and allows them to live and work in the United States for a limited time.

“Our U.S. government has done a lot, but what I’m asking them for now is TPS,” Wilson said. “These are not people that are asking for a handout. These are not refugees who come to the United States illegally or anything like that. This is a humanitarian crisis of insurmountable numbers.”

Shalala said House Democrats will likely pass a TPS bill, but the more immediate concerns for her are entry requirements for temporary visas.

“We need to straighten out with the administration how people come in, because they keep changing the rules,” Shalala said.

She’s also urging the U.S. government to mobilize the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in case the Bahamian government asks for additional help to avert a public health crisis. She said the CDC was important after the 2010 Haiti earthquake but was deployed too slowly for her liking.

“We were slow on Haiti and you’ve got to get them in there to make sure, with standing water, we’re not creating a lot of diseases, and that immunizations are still being done with kids,” Shalala said.

Wilson said the Bahamas Foreign Affairs Department is in the process of making an official ask for the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship run by the U.S. military that can hold 1,000 patients while offering critical medical services and desalinization for drinking water. Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio called for the Comfort to be deployed last week.

“I have been in touch with the Foreign Affairs Department. They are in the process of asking for the Comfort ship,” Wilson said.

Miami Herald reporters Jacqueline Charles and Taylor Dolven contributed to this report.