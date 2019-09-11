At least 2,500 people registered as missing in the Bahamas; oil spill spreads

The Miami Herald traveled to Abaco after Hurricane Dorian. This is what we saw Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas. This is what the Abaco islands look like after the Cat 5 storm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas. This is what the Abaco islands look like after the Cat 5 storm.

At least 2,500 people have been registered as missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, the Bahamas government said Wednesday, as it confirmed that oil from tanks damaged by the storm had spread along the coast of Grand Bahama.

The National Emergency Management Agency became aware of the oil spill as soon as it was able to fly over Grand Bahama and alerted the Norwegian company, Equinor, that owns and manages the facility, said spokesperson Carl Smith.

“They indicated that they are aware of it and they had already taken steps to mobilize a response to the spill,” said Smith, speaking at a press conference. “The company that owns the facility has a responsibility to respond and they are working in tandem to address the oil spill, they are not working cross purposes.”

The oil spill first became apparent on Friday. Equinor’s oil facility is located on the shore of the eastern end of Grand Bahama, which was slammed by Dorian when the storm parked itself over the island with winds in excess of 165 miles per hour and life threatening rains.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Evan Cartwright, an architect with the Bahamas Ministry of Works, told the Miami Herald Friday that the oil from the facility had made its way into the area’s drinking water supply.

“Oil is everywhere,” he said. “In the ocean, drinking water.”

During the daily briefing Wednesday, officials warned that Bahamians are still in the peak of hurricane season, and they should expect heavy rainfall and gusty winds through the weekend as a new system moves across the islands. The storm has a low chance of developing, officials said.

Smith said the 2,500 people on a government registry for the missing had not been checked against government records of of people staying in shelters or evacuated. At least 5,500 people, Smith said, had been evacuated to Nassau, where officials were adding additional tents to accommodate evacuees. He said the list could decrease as they reunite family members and as individuals who evacuated from Abaco and Grand Bahama register with social services.

Greg Smith, a resident of Grand Bahama and the former president of the chamber of commerce, is among those trying to find the body of a relative. He lost an aunt in the storm when she lost her grip as they were passing one of her grandchildren to her on the roof of a house to escape the rising water.

Smith said he’s received images of bodies in body bags being brought into the local morgue.

“There has been quite a bit of bodies coming and going into the morgue,” he said on Friday. “I don’t know the amount. We don’t know what the death toll will ultimately be.”