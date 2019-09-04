Dorian’s going up, up and away. So why is there a weather alert for South Florida?

Don’t panic! Tips for surviving a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.

A weather story that isn’t all about Hurricane Dorian. Isn’t that a relief, South Florida?

But there is an alert from the National Weather Service attached — mixed in with some good news for your weekend.

First, the hazardous weather:

Coastal flooding, rip currents

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the Atlantic coast with waters from one to three feet above ground across coastal Palm Beach County, with water levels up to two feet across Broward and Miami-Dade.

Swimming, now that we have our clear skies back, also isn’t the best idea as a high rip current risk is in effect for the Atlantic and Gulf beaches through the rest of the workweek.

Boating also comes with a warning as marine conditions also are unsettled, partly thanks to Dorian, said National Weather Service senior forecaster and meteorologist Steven Ippoliti on Wednesday morning.

“The seas are slowly subsiding but they are still very rough,” Ippoliti said.

Seas in the Gulf Stream were generally 10 to 14 feet along the coast, he said.

“Looking at Miami-Dade, [seas] were four to seven feet off the coast. Up to Palm Beach we’re looking at seas that are 10 feet on the coast, but will be diminishing through the day.”

Seas should drop to three to six feet along the Miami-Dade, Broward coast and the Gulf Stream should be dropping to nine feet, Ippoliti said.

But the high tides and this lingering Dorian effect “can cause a coastal flood problem and rough seas and will keep rip currents a threat for possibly two days,” Ippoliti said.

The National Weather Service in Miami’s forecast for the week of Sept. 4-7, 2019, includes a coastal flood and rip current risk that will persist toward the weekend. Sunnier skies with slight storm chance on the weekend. National Weather Service

Weekend weather

There’s only a slight chance of showers mid-week into the weekend, about 20%, according to the National Weather Service. Along with the mostly clear skies, we’ll see the return of low- to mid-90s temperatures, Ippoliti said.

So what is making our weekend look so much brighter?

“We are looking at a ridge of high pressure building over the area which should bring quieter weather conditions for the weekend — although some showers and thunderstorms are possible,” Ippoliti said.

Dorian’s tail

That slight, but real, chance for Saturday and Sunday rain in South Florida is because of Dorian’s “tail.”

Think of it like a devil’s tail, lashing behind the storm as Dorian moves up the U.S. coast where it is expected to be near New England by Saturday morning.

“By that time, Dorian should have been far enough away but the slight chance that may still be associated with Dorian is that trailing tail of Dorian,” Ippoliti said.

But by the weekend, thanks to the building high pressure system, that activity will remain at 20%. Dorian will be a “minor influence” on your weekend outdoor plans.

Rip current safety tips

Here’s what to do if you get caught in a rip current:

▪ Listen to lifeguards, and pay attention to posted beach patrol flags and signs.

▪ Don’t panic. Relax and float at first if you get caught in a rip current.

▪ Don’t swim against the current. If you’re able, swim in a direction following the shoreline.

▪ Still can’t escape the water’s pull? Face the shore and call or wave for help.