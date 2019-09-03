Here’s how strong the winds will be when Dorian gets closer to Florida

Here are some hurricane hazards to be aware of, according to the National Weather Service Know the damage that can come from strong winds and flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Know the damage that can come from strong winds and flooding.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to get “dangerously close” to Florida’s east coast in the next two days.

Dorian, which weakened into a Category 3 hurricane overnight, is still battering the Bahamas as a powerful storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane started to move away Tuesday morning. Forecasters say the storm will then get “dangerously close” to Florida’s east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

About 110 miles east-northeast of West Palm Beach, Dorian is moving northwest at 1 mph with maximum sustained winds at 120 mph, tropical storm winds extending up to 160 miles and hurricane force winds up to 45 miles from the center.

Florida is already feeling it.

A wind gust of 61 mph was recently reported at Juno Beach Pier, according to the hurricane center’s early morning advisory.

Here’s what you can expect Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service:

▪ Winds between 48 to 73 mph in West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Stuart and Fort Pierce

▪ Winds between 39 to 57 mph in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Belle Glade, Okeechobee and parts of Sebring. Some areas of Miami might feel these potential winds.

▪ Those in Homestead are looking at 15 to 22 mph of winds, with gusts as high as 33 mph, according to the weather service.

▪ Those in Key West might feel winds around 15 mph.

Those living in the areas under a hurricane warning from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach can expect to feel hurricane conditions by Tuesday evening, according to the hurricane center.

Those living in the areas under a hurricane watch — north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet and north of Ponte Vedra Beach to South Santee River in South Carolina — may start to feel the hurricane conditions Wednesday.

Tropical storm conditions will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday for those living under a tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch.

Those under a tropical storm warning are north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet and north of Ponte Vedra Beach to Altamaha Sound, Georgia. Those north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach and Lake Okeechobee are under a tropical storm watch.